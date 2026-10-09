How to watch Greece vs England for FREE: Live stream details for Lionesses' MUST WIN World Cup play-off

England must beat Greece over two legs to progress

Watch Greece vs England as the back-to-back European champions' World Cup qualifying campaign ramps up, with all the broadcast details right here in this guide.

Greece vs England key information • Date: Friday, 9 October 2026 • Kick-off time: 5:30pm BST / 12:30pm ET • Venue: Pankritio Stadium, Crete, Greece • FREE Stream: ITV1/ITV (UK) • Watch from anywhere: NordVPN (up to 75% off)

After coming second to Spain in their qualifying group, England must qualify for the 2027 World Cup through play-offs.

They face Greece over two legs, and will progress to a final round against either Slovakia or Ukraine if they win.

After reaching the final of the 2023 World Cup, it is crunch time for the Lionesses in these must-win fixtures.

FourFourTwo has all the information on live streams and TV channels so you can watch Greece vs England online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Greece vs England for FREE in the UK

Greece vs England will be broadcast live in the UK by public broadcaster, ITV.

Coverage is live on ITV1, with a Greece vs England free live stream on the ITVX streaming service.

Abroad for the game? You need a VPN — we recommend NordVPN (75% off).

Watch Greece vs England from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Greece vs England. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

Can I watch Greece vs England in the US, Canada or Australia?

Unfortunately, Greece vs England hasn't picked up a broadcaster in the US, Canada or Australia.

If you’re visiting one of these countries from the UK, you can use NordVPN to unblock ITVX and stream the game for free, just as you would at home.

Greece vs England: preview

England finished second in their initial qualifying group, behind world champions Spain, meaning they must now navigate two rounds of play-offs to secure their place at next summer’s World Cup in Brazil.

First up, they face Greece, who sit 55 places below them in the FIFA world rankings. The two sides meet in Crete on Friday, before the return leg in Leicester on Tuesday night.

After Chloe Kelly and Ella Toone were initially left out of the squad, an injury to Lucy Bronze opened up a spot for Toone. Sarina Wiegman said she had been impressed by how the Manchester United midfielder responded to the disappointment of her original omission.

Meanwhile, Chelsea youngster Lexi Potter has earned her first senior England call-up after impressing for the Blues this season.

With a place at the World Cup on the line, England know there is little margin for error.

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FourFourTwo's prediction

Greece 1-3 England

The European champions will come out on top