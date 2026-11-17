In Brief Singapore vs Brazil takes place on Tuesday, November 17 ⏰ Kick-Off: 10:00am GMT / 5:00am ET / 7:00am (BRT) 📺 Free Stream: U-NEXT (Japan) / Globoplay (Brazil) / MeWatch (Singapore) 👀 Watch from anywhere: Get 77% off NordVPN

Watch Singapore vs Brazil for free from anywhere in the world as they face the five-time World Cup champions for only the second time in their history. Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the live stream details and TV channels wherever you are in the world.

Having suffered a second 3-2 defeat to Japan in the space of 13 months, Brazil will be hoping for a far more comfortable evening against Singapore.

The hosts come into the match on a sour note, having been thrashed 4-1 by Paraguay on Friday.

For Brazil, this presents an opportunity to notch up some goals and end a disappointing year on a positive note. Their World Cup campaign fell short of expectations, with their journey ending at the round-of-16 stage.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Singapore vs Brazil online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Singapore vs Brazil for free? Singapore vs Brazil is free to watch on U-NEXT in Japan, MeWatch in Singapore and Globoplay in Brazil. Outside Japan, Singapore or Brazil? Use NordVPN to unlock your free stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Singapore vs Brazil from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Singapore vs Brazil is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

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⚽️ Stream Singapore vs Brazil

Can I watch Singapore vs Brazil in the UK?

Unfortunately, Singapore vs Brazil has not been selected for broadcast coverage in the UK.

Visiting the UK from Brazil? Unlock your stream with NordVPN.

Can I watch Singapore vs Brazil in the US?

You won't be able to watch Singapore vs Brazil in the US.

Visiting the US at the moment? Unlock your stream with NordVPN.

Can I watch Singapore vs Brazil in Australia?

Singapore vs Brazil will not be broadcast in Australia.

Visiting Oz from Singapore or Japan? Unlock your free stream of the game with NordVPN.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Singapore 0-5 Brazil

FourFourTwo predict a comfortable win for Brazil against Singapore.