The 2026/27 Premier League season is already serving up its usual mix of drama, drama and more drama. Arsenal are once again setting the pace, Manchester City have plenty to contend with amid their ongoing financial charges, while Manchester United remain stuck in a familiar cycle of finger-pointing, excuse-making and searching for someone else to blame.

Want to keep your streaming sorted for the rest of the season? Now’s the time to take advantage of Proton VPN’s Black Friday deal and make sure you never miss a game again.

Whether you’re travelling abroad for work or heading away for a festive getaway, a VPN is a must-have. It can help you bypass geo-restrictions and access your usual Premier League streaming services, including Sky Sports, Peacock and Stan Sport, so you can stay on top of all the action wherever you are.

Proton VPN's Black Friday Deal

While higher-tier plans are available, Proton's VPN Plus plan is the best option for football fans. It secures you access to 20,000 servers in over 145 countries, and ensures your usual streaming services are unblocked so you can watch the EPL with comfort.

There's also a 30-day money back guarantee which means if you aren't happy then you can get your money back

Subscribe to the digital edition of FourFourTwo for more expert analysis of the Premier League run-in, or get the print magazine delivered to your door.

Follow FourFourTwo on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter/X.