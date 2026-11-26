Never miss a Premier League match: Get 75% Off Proton VPN this Black Friday
You can make sure you never miss a match with this Proton VPN deal
The 2026/27 Premier League season is already serving up its usual mix of drama, drama and more drama. Arsenal are once again setting the pace, Manchester City have plenty to contend with amid their ongoing financial charges, while Manchester United remain stuck in a familiar cycle of finger-pointing, excuse-making and searching for someone else to blame.
Want to keep your streaming sorted for the rest of the season? Now’s the time to take advantage of Proton VPN’s Black Friday deal and make sure you never miss a game again.
Whether you’re travelling abroad for work or heading away for a festive getaway, a VPN is a must-have. It can help you bypass geo-restrictions and access your usual Premier League streaming services, including Sky Sports, Peacock and Stan Sport, so you can stay on top of all the action wherever you are.
Proton VPN's Black Friday Deal
🌎 Servers in 145 countries
🤑 75% Off Today
🛡️ 30-day money back guarantee
Try Proton risk-free and watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world
While higher-tier plans are available, Proton's VPN Plus plan is the best option for football fans. It secures you access to 20,000 servers in over 145 countries, and ensures your usual streaming services are unblocked so you can watch the EPL with comfort.
There's also a 30-day money back guarantee which means if you aren't happy then you can get your money back
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We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
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Jacob Jones helps manage How to Watch Sports & TV content across Future’s multiple publications. He graduated from the University of Derby with First-Class Honours in Specialist Sports Journalism and previously worked at Football League World. A die-hard Shrewsbury Town fan, he regularly attends matches and also plays as a left-back in Somerset’s local football divisions.
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