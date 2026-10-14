How to watch Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce for FREE: Live streams and TV channels as Europa League rivals meet again in the Champions League

Watch Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce as familiar foes clash again in the Champions League, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Aston Villa have developed an unhappy habit of starting the season poorly in the Premier League. The Europa League was a springboard for them last year and Unai Emery will be wishing for the same from the Champions League.

Villa beat Club Brugge in their first match of the league phase but remain winless at home in all competitions after Saturday's draw with Brentford. They welcome Fenerbahce to Villa Park needing a victory.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce online and from anywhere, in the Champions League 2026/27.

Can I watch Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce for free?

Yes, Benfica vs Celtic will be broadcast for free in Turkey on TRT 1.

Those outside Turkey can use NordVPN to unlock the stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

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How to watch Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce on TNT Sports and its streaming partner HBO Max.

The game is live on TNT Sports 2, with kick-off at 8:00pm BST.

Watch Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce on TNT Sports and HBO Max TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK, with live coverage of every Europa League and Conference League game, plus the vast majority of Champions League matches. You can add TNT Sports to your TV package for around £25-£30 per month on a long-term contract, but the easiest way to watch is through the HBO Max streaming platform for £25.99/month.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce in the US

US viewers can watch Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce on Paramount+. Kick-off is at 3:00pm ET.

Watch Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce on Paramount+ All Champions League fixtures are shown live on the Paramount+ streaming platform, included on the Essential package for $8.99 a month. You will also get access to every Europa League and Conference League game, as well as selected EFL matches.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce in Australia

Stan Sport is the home of the Champions League in Australia and is the place to go to watch Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce. Kick-off is at 5:00am AEST on Thursday.

Tickets

Get VIP Aston Villa tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Aston Villa hospitality elevates the iconic Villa Park atmosphere with premium padded seats and exclusive lounge and restaurant access. Packages typically include fine dining or gourmet options, a complimentary drinks package, and matchday entertainment with Villa legends, plus the official matchday programme, ensuring a luxurious and enhanced matchday experience.

Aston Villa vs Fenerbahce: Preview

Home form has been the bedrock of Villa's success under Emery and winning their first European home fixture of last season against Bologna kickstarted what turned out to be Villa's best season for decades.

They know Fenerbahce well. Villa and the Istanbul giants met in the league phase of the Europa League in January, an encounter that resulted in a 1-0 win courtesy of a Jadon Sancho goal.

Villa's record against Fener is spotless but ancient. They've played three times, won three times, and never conceded a goal. But the previous two matches were in the UEFA Cup in 1977.

SEE ALSO How to watch Europa League live streams from anywhere

A three-sided Villa Park has so far seen Emery's team lose narrowly to Arsenal and Nottingham Forest, and draw with Brentford. It's a painfully meagre return but indicative of the patience needed by the new Villa.

Ismail Kartal's Fenerbahce are more up and down, but have won their last two Super Lig fixtures with a combined score of 11-0. A derby match against Galatasaray at the end of the month will be instructive about their prospects.

The Turkish outfit demonstrated their home mettle with a 1-1 draw against Serie A opponents Roma in their league phase opener before the international break. Villa, Emery hopes, will be a stiffer challenge.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Aston Villa 2-1 Fenerbahce

Villa haven't quite clicked but Emery has been able to parlay European football into improving form. A win here would be a start.