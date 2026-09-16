How to watch Europa League 2026/27: TV Guide, Free Streams and Fixtures — Matchday 1

The Europa League is back for 2026/27 and it is set to be a fascinating watch. This guide has all the details on TV coverage and free live streams, ensuring you won't miss a minute of action.

This week marks the start of the 36-team league phase, where European heavyweights such as AC Milan, Benfica and Juventus begin their quest for glory alongside relative minnows, including Bournemouth, Celje and Torreense.

The Cherries are making their European debut and are joined by two more Premier League teams: Sunderland, competing in continental football for the first time since 1973, and Crystal Palace, last season's Conference League winners. Meanwhile, Celtic are Scotland's sole representative in the league phase.

Gameweek one takes place over Wednesday 16 and Thursday 17 September, which features eye-catching fixtures including Milan vs Benfica, Besiktas vs Marseille and Real Sociedad vs Bournemouth. Crystal Palace, Sunderland and Celtic all begin their campaign at home, against Lech Poznan, AZ Alkmaar and Ferencvaros respectively.

If you’re going to be abroad for any of the action, don’t forget that you can use a VPN to watch your usual Europa League live stream from overseas – find out more below.

Can I watch the Europa League for free?

Yes, selected Europa League games are free-to-air in specific countries across the world.

In the US , CBS Sports Golazo Network will show some games for free. You don't even need an account to stream the matches live.

Elsewhere , RTBF in Belgium, TRT in Turkey, CazeTV in Brazil and TV8 in Italy will show selected matches for free.

Abroad? Use NordVPN to unlock your free Europa League stream if you're travelling during the 2026/27 season.

Use a VPN to watch the Europa League from anywhere

Geo-restrictions apply to all major streaming services these days, but that doesn't mean you can't get your usual Europa League coverage if you're overseas.

All you need is a VPN (Virtual Private Network), a handy piece of internet security software that can make it look like your device is still back at home. Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services and enjoy the football wherever you are in the world.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, but FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar are big fans of NordVPN.

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🔓 Unlocks Europa League streams

Where to watch Europa League in the UK

TNT Sports and its streaming partner HBO Max is the home of the Europa League in the UK, with every game live across the 2026/27 season either on linear TV or via the HBO Max app.

Watch the Europa League on TNT Sports and HBO Max TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK, with live coverage of every Europa League and Conference League game, plus the vast majority of Champions League matches. You can add TNT Sports to your TV package for around £25-£30 per month on a long-term contract, but the easiest way to watch is through the HBO Max streaming platform for £25.99/month.

How to watch the Europa League in the US

Broadcasting giant CBS holds the exclusive Europa League rights in the US.

The Paramount+ streaming platform has every single game live, with selected matches on CBS Sports Network and the free-to-air CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Watch the Europa League on Paramount+ All Europa League fixtures are shown live on the Paramount+ streaming platform, included on the Essential package for $8.99 a month. You will also get access to every Champions League and Conference League game, as well as selected EFL matches.

Watch Europa League live streams in Canada

DAZN holds the rights to Europa League football in Canada. Subscriptions start from $24.99 a month. Meanwhile, streaming platform OneSoccer has partnered with DAZN to show three Champions League and Europa League matches per week, starting this season.

Watch Europa League live streams in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Europa League live streams on Stan Sport, which will show every game of the 2026/27 season. Stan Sport also has live coverage of every single Premier League match. You'll need a base Stan subscription (AU$9.99 a month) plus the Stan Sport add-on ($20 a month), which comes to A$29.99 a month in total.

Watch Europa League live streams in New Zealand

DAZN is the home of the Europa League in New Zealand, will every match shown live. A DAZN subscription starts at $14.99 per month, reduced to $149.99 if you sign up for a full year.

Europa League fixtures this week

Wednesday, September 16

Swipe to scroll horizontally Fixture Kick-off time UK US Ararat-Armenia vs Sparta Prague 17:45 BST / 12:45 ET TNT Sports /

HBO Max Paramount+ Omonia Nicosia vs Celta Vigo 17:45 BST / 12:45 ET TNT Sports /

HBO Max Paramount+ AC Milan vs Benfica 20:00 BST / 15:00 ET TNT Sports /

HBO Max Paramount+ Anderlecht vs Lyon 20:00 BST / 15:00 ET TNT Sports /

HBO Max Paramount+ Bayer Leverkusen vs Celje 20:00 BST / 15:00 ET TNT Sports /

HBO Max Paramount+ Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs Dinamo Zagreb 20:00 BST / 15:00 ET TNT Sports /

HBO Max Paramount+ Olympiakos vs Jagiellonia Bialystok 20:00 BST / 15:00 ET TNT Sports /

HBO Max Paramount+ Sturm Graz vs Rennes 20:00 BST / 15:00 ET TNT Sports /

HBO Max Paramount+ Sunderland vs AZ Alkmaar 20:00 BST / 15:00 ET TNT Sports /

HBO Max Paramount+

Thursday, September 17

Swipe to scroll horizontally Fixture Kick-off time UK US Levski Sofia vs RB Salzburg 17:45 BST / 12:45 ET TNT Sports /

HBO Max Paramount+ OFI Crete vs Hoffenheim 17:45 BST / 12:45 ET TNT Sports /

HBO Max Paramount+ Besiktas vs Marseille 20:00 BST / 15:00 ET TNT Sports /

HBO Max Paramount+ Celtic vs Ferencvaros 20:00 BST / 15:00 ET TNT Sports /

HBO Max Paramount+ Crystal Palace vs Lech Poznan 20:00 BST / 15:00 ET TNT Sports /

HBO Max Paramount+ Juventus vs NEC Nijmegen 20:00 BST / 15:00 ET TNT Sports /

HBO Max Paramount+ Lillestrøm vs Torreense 20:00 BST / 15:00 ET TNT Sports /

HBO Max Paramount+ Real Sociedad vs Bournemouth 20:00 BST / 15:00 ET TNT Sports /

HBO Max Paramount+ Viktoria Plzen vs Union Saint-Gilloise 20:00 BST / 15:00 ET TNT Sports /

HBO Max Paramount+

Europa League format

The Europa League follows the same format as the Champions League, with 36 teams competing in the league phase. Each club will play eight matches against eight different opponents, four at home and four away, with games taking place solely on Thursday nights from matchweek two onwards. The league phase runs from September 16 to January 28.

The top eight teams in the 36-team table progress straight through to the last 16, while the clubs who finish 9th-24th go into a play-off round. The eight teams who win their play-off round ties reach the last 16.

From then on, it's the traditional two-leg home-and-away ties to get to the quarter-finals and semi-finals, up to the final in Frankfurt, Germany, on May 26, 2027.

Matchday 1: 16-17 September 2026

Matchday 2: 15 October 2026

Matchday 3: 22 October 2026

Matchday 4: 5 November 2026

Matchday 5: 26 November 2026

Matchday 6: 10 December 2026

Matchday 7: 21 January 2027

Matchday 8: 28 January 2027

Knockout phase play-offs: 18 & 25 February 2027

Last 16: 11 & 18 March 2027

Quarter-finals: 8 & 15 April 2027

Semi-finals: 29 April & 6 May 2027

Final: 26 May 2027 (Frankfurt)

Europa League teams

AC Milan

Anderlecht

Ararat-Armenia

AZ Alkmaar

Bayer Leverkusen

Benfica

Besiktas

Bournemouth

Celje

Celta Vigo

Celtic

Crystal Palace

Dinamo Zagreb

Ferencvaros

Hapoel Be'er Sheva

Hoffenheim

Jagiellonia

Juventus

Lech Poznan

Levski Sofia

Lillestrøm

Lyon

Marseille

NEC Nijmegen

OFI Crete

Olympiacos

Omonia

RB Salzburg

Real Sociedad

Rennes

Sparta Prague

Sturm Graz

Sunderland

Torreense

Union Saint-Gilloise

Viktoria Plzen