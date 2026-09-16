How to watch Europa League 2026/27: TV Guide, Free Streams and Fixtures — Matchday 1
The Europa League is back for 2026/27 — here is everything you need to know
The Europa League is back for 2026/27 and it is set to be a fascinating watch. This guide has all the details on TV coverage and free live streams, ensuring you won't miss a minute of action.
- Free Streams (selected games): CBS Sports Golazo Network (US) / TRT (Turkey) / RTBF (Belgium) / TV8 (Italy) / CazeTV (Brazil)
- UK: TNT Sports / HBO Max
- US: Paramount+ / CBS Sports Network
- Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk free
This week marks the start of the 36-team league phase, where European heavyweights such as AC Milan, Benfica and Juventus begin their quest for glory alongside relative minnows, including Bournemouth, Celje and Torreense.
The Cherries are making their European debut and are joined by two more Premier League teams: Sunderland, competing in continental football for the first time since 1973, and Crystal Palace, last season's Conference League winners. Meanwhile, Celtic are Scotland's sole representative in the league phase.
Gameweek one takes place over Wednesday 16 and Thursday 17 September, which features eye-catching fixtures including Milan vs Benfica, Besiktas vs Marseille and Real Sociedad vs Bournemouth. Crystal Palace, Sunderland and Celtic all begin their campaign at home, against Lech Poznan, AZ Alkmaar and Ferencvaros respectively.
If you’re going to be abroad for any of the action, don’t forget that you can use a VPN to watch your usual Europa League live stream from overseas – find out more below.
Can I watch the Europa League for free?
Yes, selected Europa League games are free-to-air in specific countries across the world.
In the US, CBS Sports Golazo Network will show some games for free. You don't even need an account to stream the matches live.
Elsewhere, RTBF in Belgium, TRT in Turkey, CazeTV in Brazil and TV8 in Italy will show selected matches for free.
Abroad? Use NordVPN to unlock your free Europa League stream if you're travelling during the 2026/27 season.
Use a VPN to watch the Europa League from anywhere
Geo-restrictions apply to all major streaming services these days, but that doesn't mean you can't get your usual Europa League coverage if you're overseas.
All you need is a VPN (Virtual Private Network), a handy piece of internet security software that can make it look like your device is still back at home. Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services and enjoy the football wherever you are in the world.
There are plenty of good-value options out there, but FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar are big fans of NordVPN.
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🔓 Unlocks Europa League streams
Where to watch Europa League in the UK
TNT Sports and its streaming partner HBO Max is the home of the Europa League in the UK, with every game live across the 2026/27 season either on linear TV or via the HBO Max app.
Watch the Europa League on TNT Sports and HBO Max
TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK, with live coverage of every Europa League and Conference League game, plus the vast majority of Champions League matches. You can add TNT Sports to your TV package for around £25-£30 per month on a long-term contract, but the easiest way to watch is through the HBO Max streaming platform for £25.99/month.
How to watch the Europa League in the US
Broadcasting giant CBS holds the exclusive Europa League rights in the US.
The Paramount+ streaming platform has every single game live, with selected matches on CBS Sports Network and the free-to-air CBS Sports Golazo Network.
Watch the Europa League on Paramount+
All Europa League fixtures are shown live on the Paramount+ streaming platform, included on the Essential package for $8.99 a month.
You will also get access to every Champions League and Conference League game, as well as selected EFL matches.
Watch Europa League live streams in Canada
Watch Europa League live streams in Australia
Fans in Australia can watch Europa League live streams on Stan Sport, which will show every game of the 2026/27 season. Stan Sport also has live coverage of every single Premier League match.
You'll need a base Stan subscription (AU$9.99 a month) plus the Stan Sport add-on ($20 a month), which comes to A$29.99 a month in total.
Watch Europa League live streams in New Zealand
Europa League fixtures this week
Wednesday, September 16
|
Fixture
|
Kick-off time
|
UK
|
US
|
Ararat-Armenia vs Sparta Prague
|
17:45 BST / 12:45 ET
|
TNT Sports /
|
Omonia Nicosia vs Celta Vigo
|
17:45 BST / 12:45 ET
|
TNT Sports /
|
AC Milan vs Benfica
|
20:00 BST / 15:00 ET
|
TNT Sports /
|
Anderlecht vs Lyon
|
20:00 BST / 15:00 ET
|
TNT Sports /
|
Bayer Leverkusen vs Celje
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20:00 BST / 15:00 ET
|
TNT Sports /
|
Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs Dinamo Zagreb
|
20:00 BST / 15:00 ET
|
TNT Sports /
|
Olympiakos vs Jagiellonia Bialystok
|
20:00 BST / 15:00 ET
|
TNT Sports /
|
Sturm Graz vs Rennes
|
20:00 BST / 15:00 ET
|
TNT Sports /
|
Sunderland vs AZ Alkmaar
|
20:00 BST / 15:00 ET
|
TNT Sports /
Thursday, September 17
|
Fixture
|
Kick-off time
|
UK
|
US
|
Levski Sofia vs RB Salzburg
|
17:45 BST / 12:45 ET
|
TNT Sports /
|
OFI Crete vs Hoffenheim
|
17:45 BST / 12:45 ET
|
TNT Sports /
|
Besiktas vs Marseille
|
20:00 BST / 15:00 ET
|
TNT Sports /
|
Celtic vs Ferencvaros
|
20:00 BST / 15:00 ET
|
TNT Sports /
|
Crystal Palace vs Lech Poznan
|
20:00 BST / 15:00 ET
|
TNT Sports /
|
Juventus vs NEC Nijmegen
|
20:00 BST / 15:00 ET
|
TNT Sports /
|
Lillestrøm vs Torreense
|
20:00 BST / 15:00 ET
|
TNT Sports /
|
Real Sociedad vs Bournemouth
|
20:00 BST / 15:00 ET
|
TNT Sports /
|
Viktoria Plzen vs Union Saint-Gilloise
|
20:00 BST / 15:00 ET
|
TNT Sports /
Europa League format
The Europa League follows the same format as the Champions League, with 36 teams competing in the league phase. Each club will play eight matches against eight different opponents, four at home and four away, with games taking place solely on Thursday nights from matchweek two onwards. The league phase runs from September 16 to January 28.
The top eight teams in the 36-team table progress straight through to the last 16, while the clubs who finish 9th-24th go into a play-off round. The eight teams who win their play-off round ties reach the last 16.
From then on, it's the traditional two-leg home-and-away ties to get to the quarter-finals and semi-finals, up to the final in Frankfurt, Germany, on May 26, 2027.
Europa League dates
Matchday 1: 16-17 September 2026
Matchday 2: 15 October 2026
Matchday 3: 22 October 2026
Matchday 4: 5 November 2026
Matchday 5: 26 November 2026
Matchday 6: 10 December 2026
Matchday 7: 21 January 2027
Matchday 8: 28 January 2027
Knockout phase play-offs: 18 & 25 February 2027
Last 16: 11 & 18 March 2027
Quarter-finals: 8 & 15 April 2027
Semi-finals: 29 April & 6 May 2027
Final: 26 May 2027 (Frankfurt)
Europa League teams
- AC Milan
- Anderlecht
- Ararat-Armenia
- AZ Alkmaar
- Bayer Leverkusen
- Benfica
- Besiktas
- Bournemouth
- Celje
- Celta Vigo
- Celtic
- Crystal Palace
- Dinamo Zagreb
- Ferencvaros
- Hapoel Be'er Sheva
- Hoffenheim
- Jagiellonia
- Juventus
- Lech Poznan
- Levski Sofia
- Lillestrøm
- Lyon
- Marseille
- NEC Nijmegen
- OFI Crete
- Olympiacos
- Omonia
- RB Salzburg
- Real Sociedad
- Rennes
- Sparta Prague
- Sturm Graz
- Sunderland
- Torreense
- Union Saint-Gilloise
- Viktoria Plzen
We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
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James Roberts is a freelance sports journalist working for FourFourTwo and other titles. He started his career at the Oxford Mail, where he covered Oxford United home and away, before becoming a sports sub-editor for various national newspapers.
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