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How to watch Europa League 2026/27: TV Guide, Free Streams and Fixtures — Matchday 1

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The Europa League is back for 2026/27 — here is everything you need to know

Europa League Trophy
Aston Villa are the Europa League holders (Image credit: Getty Images)
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The Europa League is back for 2026/27 and it is set to be a fascinating watch. This guide has all the details on TV coverage and free live streams, ensuring you won't miss a minute of action.

Europa League broadcasters

This week marks the start of the 36-team league phase, where European heavyweights such as AC Milan, Benfica and Juventus begin their quest for glory alongside relative minnows, including Bournemouth, Celje and Torreense.

The Cherries are making their European debut and are joined by two more Premier League teams: Sunderland, competing in continental football for the first time since 1973, and Crystal Palace, last season's Conference League winners. Meanwhile, Celtic are Scotland's sole representative in the league phase.

Gameweek one takes place over Wednesday 16 and Thursday 17 September, which features eye-catching fixtures including Milan vs Benfica, Besiktas vs Marseille and Real Sociedad vs Bournemouth. Crystal Palace, Sunderland and Celtic all begin their campaign at home, against Lech Poznan, AZ Alkmaar and Ferencvaros respectively.

If you’re going to be abroad for any of the action, don’t forget that you can use a VPN to watch your usual Europa League live stream from overseas – find out more below.

Can I watch the Europa League for free?

Yes, selected Europa League games are free-to-air in specific countries across the world.

In the US, CBS Sports Golazo Network will show some games for free. You don't even need an account to stream the matches live.

Elsewhere, RTBF in Belgium, TRT in Turkey, CazeTV in Brazil and TV8 in Italy will show selected matches for free.

Abroad? Use NordVPN to unlock your free Europa League stream if you're travelling during the 2026/27 season.

Use a VPN to watch the Europa League from anywhere

Geo-restrictions apply to all major streaming services these days, but that doesn't mean you can't get your usual Europa League coverage if you're overseas.

All you need is a VPN (Virtual Private Network), a handy piece of internet security software that can make it look like your device is still back at home. Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services and enjoy the football wherever you are in the world.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, but FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar are big fans of NordVPN.

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Where to watch Europa League in the UK

TNT Sports and its streaming partner HBO Max is the home of the Europa League in the UK, with every game live across the 2026/27 season either on linear TV or via the HBO Max app.

Watch the Europa League on TNT Sports and HBO Max

Watch the Europa League on TNT Sports and HBO Max

TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK, with live coverage of every Europa League and Conference League game, plus the vast majority of Champions League matches. You can add TNT Sports to your TV package for around £25-£30 per month on a long-term contract, but the easiest way to watch is through the HBO Max streaming platform for £25.99/month.

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How to watch the Europa League in the US

Broadcasting giant CBS holds the exclusive Europa League rights in the US.

The Paramount+ streaming platform has every single game live, with selected matches on CBS Sports Network and the free-to-air CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Watch the Europa League on Paramount+

Watch the Europa League on Paramount+

All Europa League fixtures are shown live on the Paramount+ streaming platform, included on the Essential package for $8.99 a month.

You will also get access to every Champions League and Conference League game, as well as selected EFL matches.

View Deal

Watch Europa League live streams in Canada

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DAZN holds the rights to Europa League football in Canada. Subscriptions start from $24.99 a month.

Meanwhile, streaming platform OneSoccer has partnered with DAZN to show three Champions League and Europa League matches per week, starting this season.

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Watch Europa League live streams in Australia

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Fans in Australia can watch Europa League live streams on Stan Sport, which will show every game of the 2026/27 season. Stan Sport also has live coverage of every single Premier League match.

You'll need a base Stan subscription (AU$9.99 a month) plus the Stan Sport add-on ($20 a month), which comes to A$29.99 a month in total.

View Deal

Watch Europa League live streams in New Zealand

Image

DAZN is the home of the Europa League in New Zealand, will every match shown live.

A DAZN subscription starts at $14.99 per month, reduced to $149.99 if you sign up for a full year.

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Europa League fixtures this week

Wednesday, September 16

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Fixture

Kick-off time

UK

US

Ararat-Armenia vs Sparta Prague

17:45 BST / 12:45 ET

TNT Sports /
HBO Max

Paramount+

Omonia Nicosia vs Celta Vigo

17:45 BST / 12:45 ET

TNT Sports /
HBO Max

Paramount+

AC Milan vs Benfica

20:00 BST / 15:00 ET

TNT Sports /
HBO Max

Paramount+

Anderlecht vs Lyon

20:00 BST / 15:00 ET

TNT Sports /
HBO Max

Paramount+

Bayer Leverkusen vs Celje

20:00 BST / 15:00 ET

TNT Sports /
HBO Max

Paramount+

Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs Dinamo Zagreb

20:00 BST / 15:00 ET

TNT Sports /
HBO Max

Paramount+

Olympiakos vs Jagiellonia Bialystok

20:00 BST / 15:00 ET

TNT Sports /
HBO Max

Paramount+

Sturm Graz vs Rennes

20:00 BST / 15:00 ET

TNT Sports /
HBO Max

Paramount+

Sunderland vs AZ Alkmaar

20:00 BST / 15:00 ET

TNT Sports /
HBO Max

Paramount+

Thursday, September 17

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Fixture

Kick-off time

UK

US

Levski Sofia vs RB Salzburg

17:45 BST / 12:45 ET

TNT Sports /
HBO Max

Paramount+

OFI Crete vs Hoffenheim

17:45 BST / 12:45 ET

TNT Sports /
HBO Max

Paramount+

Besiktas vs Marseille

20:00 BST / 15:00 ET

TNT Sports /
HBO Max

Paramount+

Celtic vs Ferencvaros

20:00 BST / 15:00 ET

TNT Sports /
HBO Max

Paramount+

Crystal Palace vs Lech Poznan

20:00 BST / 15:00 ET

TNT Sports /
HBO Max

Paramount+

Juventus vs NEC Nijmegen

20:00 BST / 15:00 ET

TNT Sports /
HBO Max

Paramount+

Lillestrøm vs Torreense

20:00 BST / 15:00 ET

TNT Sports /
HBO Max

Paramount+

Real Sociedad vs Bournemouth

20:00 BST / 15:00 ET

TNT Sports /
HBO Max

Paramount+

Viktoria Plzen vs Union Saint-Gilloise

20:00 BST / 15:00 ET

TNT Sports /
HBO Max

Paramount+

Europa League format

The Europa League follows the same format as the Champions League, with 36 teams competing in the league phase. Each club will play eight matches against eight different opponents, four at home and four away, with games taking place solely on Thursday nights from matchweek two onwards. The league phase runs from September 16 to January 28.

The top eight teams in the 36-team table progress straight through to the last 16, while the clubs who finish 9th-24th go into a play-off round. The eight teams who win their play-off round ties reach the last 16.

From then on, it's the traditional two-leg home-and-away ties to get to the quarter-finals and semi-finals, up to the final in Frankfurt, Germany, on May 26, 2027.

Europa League dates

Matchday 1: 16-17 September 2026

Matchday 2: 15 October 2026

Matchday 3: 22 October 2026

Matchday 4: 5 November 2026

Matchday 5: 26 November 2026

Matchday 6: 10 December 2026

Matchday 7: 21 January 2027

Matchday 8: 28 January 2027

Knockout phase play-offs: 18 & 25 February 2027

Last 16: 11 & 18 March 2027

Quarter-finals: 8 & 15 April 2027

Semi-finals: 29 April & 6 May 2027

Final: 26 May 2027 (Frankfurt)

Europa League teams

  • AC Milan
  • Anderlecht
  • Ararat-Armenia
  • AZ Alkmaar
  • Bayer Leverkusen
  • Benfica
  • Besiktas
  • Bournemouth
  • Celje
  • Celta Vigo
  • Celtic
  • Crystal Palace
  • Dinamo Zagreb
  • Ferencvaros
  • Hapoel Be'er Sheva
  • Hoffenheim
  • Jagiellonia
  • Juventus
  • Lech Poznan
  • Levski Sofia
  • Lillestrøm
  • Lyon
  • Marseille
  • NEC Nijmegen
  • OFI Crete
  • Olympiacos
  • Omonia
  • RB Salzburg
  • Real Sociedad
  • Rennes
  • Sparta Prague
  • Sturm Graz
  • Sunderland
  • Torreense
  • Union Saint-Gilloise
  • Viktoria Plzen
Disclaimer

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

James Roberts
Freelance writer

James Roberts is a freelance sports journalist working for FourFourTwo and other titles. He started his career at the Oxford Mail, where he covered Oxford United home and away, before becoming a sports sub-editor for various national newspapers.

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