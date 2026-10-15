How to watch Benfica vs Celtic for FREE: Live streams and TV channels for Europa League clash in Lisbon

Watch Benfica vs Celtic as two giants of European football's rich history meet in the Europa League, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Celtic went into the extended international break on the back of a pair of stinging defeats against bitter rivals Rangers. In between, a Europa League loss continued their horror campaign in Europe.

Losing 3-1 at home to Ferencvaros was hardly the start Martin O'Neill wanted after his team dropped into Europe's second-tier competition. Celtic's return to Premiership action was more encouraging.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Benfica vs Celtic online and from anywhere, in the Europa League 2026/27.

Can I watch Benfica vs Celtic for free?

Yes, Benfica vs Celtic will be broadcast for free in Brazil on CazeTV's YouTube Channel.

The YouTube Channel requires no account or subscription, just click the link above and stream.

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Watch Benfica vs Celtic from anywhere

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FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate Proton VPN as one of the best for unlocking streams...

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How to watch Benfica vs Celtic in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Benfica vs Celtic on TNT Sports and its streaming partner HBO Max.

The game is live on TNT Sports 3, with kick-off at 8:00pm BST.

Watch Benfica vs Celtic on TNT Sports and HBO Max TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK, with live coverage of every Europa League and Conference League game, plus the vast majority of Champions League matches. You can add TNT Sports to your TV package for around £25-£30 per month on a long-term contract, but the easiest way to watch is through the HBO Max streaming platform for £25.99/month.

How to watch Benfica vs Celtic in the US

US viewers can watch Benfica vs Celtic on Paramount+. Kick-off is at 3:00pm ET.

Watch Benfica vs Celtic on Paramount+ All Europa League fixtures are shown live on the Paramount+ streaming platform, included on the Essential package for $8.99 a month. You will also get access to every Champions League and Conference League game, as well as selected EFL matches.

How to watch Benfica vs Celtic in Australia

Stan Sport is the home of the Europa League in Australia and is the place to go to watch Benfica vs Celtic. Kick-off is at 5:00am AEST on Friday.

Benfica vs Celtic: Preview

Rested and prepared, Celtic went to Fir Park on Sunday and beat Motherwell 2-0. Those three points returned Celtic to the top of the table but it was the Steelmen's fourth league loss in a row.

Benfica are a different proposition. Prior to this Europa League fixture at the Estadio da Luz, Benfica – now coached by former Premier League boss Marco Silva – won six of their first eight league matches and were beaten only by Porto.

They also won their first league phase match and they did it at San Siro. The Eagles beat AC Milan 2-0 thanks to goals in either half from Dodi Lukebakio and Jakub Kaminski.

SEE ALSO How to watch Europa League live streams from anywhere

This will be the ninth game between Benfica and Celtic. The Lisbon titans just barely have the edge across the entire history of the fixture but the clubs have been very evenly matched over the years.

They were last drawn together in the group phase of the Champions League in 2012/13, drawing 0-0 at Celtic Park before a 2-1 win for Benfica in their home match.

With home matches to follow in both the Premiership and the Europa League, O'Neill will surely see this as an opportunity to convert Celtic's win against Motherwell into some real momentum.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Benfica 1-0 Celtic

Celtic's fortunes in Europe have left a lot to be desired. In-form Benfica might not be the best opposition to kick off a turnaround.