How to watch Bournemouth vs AC Milan for FREE: Live streams and TV channels as the Cherries welcome Serie A giants in the Europa League

Watch Bournemouth vs AC Milan as the Cherries hunt a third Europa League victory in three games, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

AFC Bournemouth's historic Europa League adventure continues tonight with a visit from genuine European football royalty.

Marco Rose's Cherries have won their first two league phase matches and take on Serie A giants AC Milan in their third.

Milan have started in indifferent fashion in the Europa League, but their unbeaten start to their domestic season suggests they will run the South Coast side close.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Bournemouth vs AC Milan online and from anywhere, in the Europa League 2026/27.

Can I watch Bournemouth vs AC Milan for free?

Yes, Bournemouth vs AC Milan will be broadcast for free in Brazil on CazeTV's YouTube Channel.

The YouTube Channel requires no account or subscription, just click the link above and stream.

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Watch Bournemouth vs AC Milan from anywhere

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How to watch Bournemouth vs AC Milan in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Bournemouth vs AC Milan on TNT Sports and its streaming partner HBO Max.

The game is live on TNT Sports 1, with kick-off at 8:00pm BST.

Watch Bournemouth vs AC Milan on TNT Sports and HBO Max TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK, with live coverage of every Europa League and Conference League game, plus the vast majority of Champions League matches. You can add TNT Sports to your TV package for around £25-£30 per month on a long-term contract, but the easiest way to watch is through the HBO Max streaming platform for £25.99/month.

How to watch Bournemouth vs AC Milan in the US

US viewers can watch Bournemouth vs AC Milan on Paramount+. Kick-off is at 3:00pm ET.

Watch Bournemouth vs AC Milan on Paramount+ All Europa League fixtures are shown live on the Paramount+ streaming platform, included on the Essential package for $8.99 a month. You will also get access to every Champions League and Conference League game, as well as selected EFL matches.

How to watch Bournemouth vs AC Milan in Australia

Stan Sport is the home of the Europa League in Australia and is the place to go to watch Bournemouth vs AC Milan. Kick-off is at 6:00am AEDT on Friday.

Bournemouth vs AC Milan: Preview

Rose couldn't have asked for better preparation for a milestone match at the Vitality Stadium, where Marcus Tavernier's early goal and a red card for Sunderland's Kevin Danso gave them a serene start and a 2-0 win.

It was Bournemouth's first league win of the season and followed successive defeats to former manager Andoni Iraola's Liverpool and Chelsea, who exposed every weakness in a 5-1 win at Stamford Bridge.

Milan might not be the imperious presence they were but they are in fine fettle at the start of the new season. Ruben Amorim's Rossoneri are unbeaten in Serie A and won on Sunday despite Atalanta's second-half rally at San Siro.

SEE ALSO How to watch Europa League live streams from anywhere

The Milan team is now always full of familiar faces, and there are three English players in Amorim's squad. Former Chelsea trio Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Fikayo Tomori and Omari Hutchinson are all playing in Italy's fashion capital.

The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modrić knows the Premier League inside out but has never played against Bournemouth.

Amorim took charge of three games for Manchester United against Bournemouth and didn't manage a win. The last of those was a 4-4 draw at Old Trafford last December.

Tickets

Get VIP Bournemouth tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Bournemouth hospitality provides a polished experience in the intimate Vitality Stadium. Guests access the Cherry Orchard Restaurant for gourmet three-course dining (even including a breakfast option for early games!), premium padded seating, and a welcome drink. The package also includes half/full-time refreshments and an official programme.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Bournemouth 2-2 AC Milan

The Rossoneri are proving difficult to beat under Amorim.