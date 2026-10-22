How to watch Celtic vs Celta Vigo for FREE: Live streams and TV channels for Bhoys' must-win Europa League clash

Celtic's Benjamin Nygren celebrates his first goal in the 7-1 rout of Hearts

Watch Celtic vs Celta Vigo for free as The Bhoys host Spanish opposition in a Europa League fixture they can ill afford to lose. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Martin O'Neill's side need a result after starting the league phase with back-to-back defeats, going down 3-1 against Ferencvaros at home and losing 4-1 to Benfica in Lisbon.

Celta are also yet to pick up a point, having fallen to late goals against Omonoia and Juventus in their opening two matches.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Celtic vs Celta Vigo online and from anywhere, including for FREE, in the Europa League 2026/27.

Can I watch Celtic vs Celta Vigo for free?

Yes, Celtic vs Celta Vigo will be broadcast live and for free in Brazil on CazeTV's YouTube Channel.

You don't need an account or a subscription, just click the link above and start streaming.

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Watch Celtic vs Celta Vigo from anywhere

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How to watch Celtic vs Celta Vigo in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Celtic vs Celta Vigo on TNT Sports and its streaming partner HBO Max.

The game is live on TNT Sports 3, with kick-off at 8:00pm BST.

Watch Celtic vs Celta Vigo on TNT Sports and HBO Max TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK, with live coverage of every Europa League and Conference League game, plus the vast majority of Champions League matches. You can add TNT Sports to your TV package for around £25-£30 per month on a long-term contract, but the easiest way to watch is through the HBO Max streaming platform for £25.99/month.

How to watch Celtic vs Celta Vigo in the US

Celtic vs Celta Vigo is live on Paramount+ in the US. Kick-off is at 3:00pm ET.

Watch Celtic vs Celta Vigo on Paramount+ All Europa League fixtures are shown live on the Paramount+ streaming platform and are included in the Essential package for $8.99 a month. You will also get access to every Champions League and Conference League game, as well as selected EFL matches.

How to watch Celtic vs Celta Vigo in Australia

Viewers in Australia can stream Celtic vs Celta Vigo on Stan Sport. The game kicks-off at 6:00am AEDT on Friday.

Watch Celtic vs Celta Vigo on Stan Sport Fans in Australia can watch Europa League live streams on Stan Sport, with prices starting at AU$29.99 a month. You will also get access to every Premier League and Champions League game.

Celtic vs Celta Vigo: Preview

Celtic warmed up for a big European night with a 7-1 thumping of Hearts on Sunday, but The Bhoys' domestic form and their results on the continent are two very different things.

While they are four points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership and hunting a 15th title in the last 16 seasons, they currently are 34th in the 36-team league phase table and desperately need to beat Celta Vigo to put their bid to reach the knockout stage back on track.

Celtic were 3-0 down after 36 minutes against Benfica last week as they suffered their second defeat in two matches and they will have a depleted defence against Celta, with Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Auston Trusty all unavailable.

In-form forward Camilo Duran is expected to start again, but there are question marks over club-record signing Kasper Hogh after he was hooked at half-time in Lisbon and dropped for the win over Hearts.

SEE ALSO How to watch Europa League live streams from anywhere

Celta can count themselves unlucky not to have picked up a point in the Europa League, having conceded in the 88th minute to lose 1-0 at Cypriot side Omonoia before falling 2-1 at home to Juventus last Thursday, courtesy of Randal Kolo Muani's last-gasp winner.

The Spaniards got back on track with a 2-1 victory over Alaves on Sunday to continue a solid run of domestic form, with two wins and four draws in their past six La Liga matches.

Claudio Giraldez's side are looking to improve on last season's run to the quarter-finals of this competition, where they lost to eventual finalists Freiburg.

They could be without Pablo Duran, Borja Iglesias, Carl Starfelt, Miguel Roman and Jones El Abdellaoui again after the quintet were all unavailable against Alaves.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Celtic 2-1 Celta Vigo

We are backing The Bhoys to claim a vital three points, but Celta will pose a stern test.