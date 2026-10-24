Can I watch Coventry City vs Fulham on TV? Live streams and broadcast details for Premier League 3pm kick-off
17th meets 18th in a battle at the bottom of the Premier League table
Watch Coventry City vs Fulham as two of the Premier League's current strugglers meet in Warwickshire, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.
- Kick-off time: 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET / 1:00am AEDT (Sun)
- TV & Streaming: N/A (UK) / Peacock (US) / Stan Sport (AUS)
- Watch from anywhere: Use Proton VPN to unblock your stream
Coventry City became Tottenham's first victims of the season; it had to be someone eventually, as Frank Lampard's men look for a response today against Fulham.
On the other hand, Alvaro Arbeloa's side won for the first time too against Hull City last weekend and will be looking to follow up on that win at the CBS Arena.
Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Coventry City vs Fulham online and from anywhere in the world as the 2026/27 Premier League season continues.
Is Coventry City vs Fulham on TV in the UK?
Coventry City vs Fulham is not being televised in the UK. The game kicks off on Saturday at 3pm, a time when football matches cannot legally be broadcast in the UK. This is known as the '3pm blackout'.
You can access the game in multiple countries, including the US and Australia, where you will find great deals for watching EPL football.
If you're visiting the UK from a country with live coverage, you can use Proton VPN to access your usual broadcast.
Watch Coventry City vs Fulham from anywhere
What if you're away from home when Coventry City vs Fulham is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in any country in the world.
FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate Proton VPN as one of the best for unlocking streams...
Use Proton VPN to unlock Coventry City vs Fulham ($2.99 per month)
Based in Switzerland, this extremely capable VPN offers good speeds and has servers in 145 countries around the world. Use the handy tool to unlock the game in the US and Australia.
How to watch Coventry City vs Fulham in the US
Coventry City vs Fulham is live on Peacock in the US, with kick-off at 10:00am ET.
Watch Coventry City vs Fulham on Peacock
Peacock Premium plans start at $12.99 a month, which nets you roughly half of all Premier League games each week during the 2026/27 season, including Coventry City vs Fulham. There are savings for annual plans, which start at $129.99 a year.
How to watch Coventry City vs Fulham in Australia
Viewers in Australia can watch Coventry City vs Fulham live on Stan Sport. Kick-off is at 1:00am AEDT on Sunday morning.
Visiting the UK from Australia? Proton VPN can unblock your Stan Sport stream of the game.
Watch Coventry City vs Fulham on Stan Sport
Get Stan Sport for just AU$29.99/month. For comparison, that is roughly £15.50/month for every Premier League, Europa League and Champions League game, including Coventry City vs Fulham.
Coventry City vs Fulham: Preview
Coventry City couldn't make it three from three as they fell short in North London last week in the Monday Night Football fixture.
Lampard's men had recorded back-to-back wins prior against Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United and will now look to get back on the saddle against fellow slow-starters Fulham.
The Sky Blues are still having to cope without injured quartet Aurele Amenda (calf), Josh Eccles (ankle), Luke Woolfenden (knee) and Haji Wright (quad), the latter two are yet to play so far this season.
Jack Rudoni is bidding to score in his third successive Premier League game after netting against Newcastle and Tottenham. The midfielder is set to continue in an advanced central role in front of captain Matt Grimes and one of Caleb Yirenkyi or Frank Onyeka.
SEE ALSO Football fixture calendar for the 2026/27 season
Fulham got off the mark finally against Hull City thanks to Alex Iwobi's solitary strike, with Ryan Sessengon sent off late on at Craven Cottage.
That will please new boss Arteta, who had been desperate to secure his first success at Craven Cottage, with following up on that win now paramount.
Sessegnon will of course now begin a three-match suspension following his red, while Hugo Larsson remains a doubt with a groin issue.
Captain Tom Cairney made his first appearance of the season as a substitute last week against the Tigers, after recovering from a long-term knee injury, but the midfielder is not expected to start ahead of either Sander Berge, Shea Charles or Joshua King.
Arbeloa will weigh up whether to stick with Gonzalo Garcia, who has failed to score in any of his last six Premier League starts, or hand Rodrigo Muniz a rare start up top.
FourFourTwo's prediction
Coventry City 2-2 Fulham
A point apiece in this one, with both sides desperate for another point on the board.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
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Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us and aids with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.
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