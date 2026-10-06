How to watch Croatia vs Spain for FREE: Live stream Nations League match online from anywhere

Watch Croatia vs Spain for free from anywhere as the world champions aim to continue their seismic unbeaten run, with FourFourTwo bringing you live stream details and TV channels, wherever you are on the planet.

Croatia are back in action after their heavy 7-0 defeat against England on Saturday evening.

And the worst side you could wish to face next would be Spain, with La Roja coming into this game on a 42-game unbeaten run in all competitions, as world champions and with a 100% record in their three Nations League games so far.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Croatia vs Spain online, on TV, and from anywhere - including for FREE.

Can I watch Croatia vs Spain for free? Yes, Spain vs Croatia is free to watch in the respective countries of the teams involved. Spain's public broadcaster RTVE Play has live coverage of the Nations League clash, as does Nova TV in Croatia. Not in Spain or Croatia? Use NordVPN to unlock your free Nations League stream.

Watch Croatia vs Spain from anywhere with a VPN

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📺 Stream Croatia vs Spain

Watch Croatia vs Spain in the UK

Prime Video will be broadcasting Croatia vs Spain in the UK with kick-off arriving at 7:45pm BST.

Watch Croatia vs Spain on Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video is showing Croatia vs Spain, with a pay-per-view fee of £2.49 all that is required for you to watch this Nations League match.

Watch Croatia vs Spain in the US

Fox Sports 1 are broadcasting Croatia vs Spain in the Nations League. The game will kick off at 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT.

Watch Croatia vs Spain in Australia

In Australia, Croatia vs Spain is live on beIN SPORTS. The match will be broadcast on beIN SPORTS 2 and beIN SPORTS CONNECT, with kick-off at 4:45am AEST on Wednesday.

Watch Croatia vs Spain on beIN SPORTS Watch Croatia vs Spain live on beIN SPORTS for $16.99 a month or $169.99 a year, with a 7-day free trial for new customers included in both plans.

Croatia vs Spain: Nations League preview

Croatia welcome Spain to Split on Tuesday night knowing they need a response after a disastrous few days in the UEFA Nations League.

The hosts were beaten 4-1 by Spain in Seville last Tuesday before suffering an even heavier defeat on Saturday, when England produced a stunning 7-0 victory in Rijeka.

That result leaves Croatia with just three points from their opening three Group A3 matches. They began the campaign positively with a 2-1 victory away to Czechia, but back-to-back defeats against Spain and England have left Slaven Bilić’s side facing a huge challenge if they are to remain in contention for the top two.

Croatia’s team news will therefore be closely watched. Luka Modrić remains the obvious figurehead, but he and Mateo Kovačić looked short of their best against a youthful England midfield.

Spain arrive in considerably better spirits. Luis de la Fuente’s side have won all three of their Nations League matches and sit top of Group A3 with nine points. They opened with a dramatic 3-2 victory over England before producing an emphatic 4-1 win against Croatia.

They followed that up with a 3-1 victory over Czechia on Saturday, despite De la Fuente making nine changes to his starting XI. Lamine Yamal opened the scoring — as he has done in every Nations League game so far — before Rodri scored his first international goal in more than two years. Mikel Merino then completed the scoring late on.

Spain do have some injury concerns, however. Ferran Torres withdrew from the squad with an ankle problem, while Alejandro Grimaldo also left the camp after suffering a thigh injury. Fran García was subsequently called up as his replacement.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Croatia 0-4 Spain

Croatia's ageing team will be no match for the current best international side. Yamal to score again.