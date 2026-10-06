How to watch Croatia vs Spain for FREE: Live stream Nations League match online from anywhere
Spain are now 42 games unbeaten as they head to Split for their next Nations League clash
Watch Croatia vs Spain for free from anywhere as the world champions aim to continue their seismic unbeaten run, with FourFourTwo bringing you live stream details and TV channels, wherever you are on the planet.
- Kick-Off Time: 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET / 4:45am AEST (Wed)
- Free Stream: RTVE Play (Spain) / Nova TV (Croatia)
- TV Channels: Amazon Prime Video (UK) / Fox Sports 1 (US) / beIN SPORTS (AUS)
- Watch from anywhere: Get 75% off NordVPN
Croatia are back in action after their heavy 7-0 defeat against England on Saturday evening.
And the worst side you could wish to face next would be Spain, with La Roja coming into this game on a 42-game unbeaten run in all competitions, as world champions and with a 100% record in their three Nations League games so far.
Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Croatia vs Spain online, on TV, and from anywhere - including for FREE.
Can I watch Croatia vs Spain for free?
Yes, Spain vs Croatia is free to watch in the respective countries of the teams involved.
Spain's public broadcaster RTVE Play has live coverage of the Nations League clash, as does Nova TV in Croatia.
Not in Spain or Croatia? Use NordVPN to unlock your free Nations League stream.
Watch Croatia vs Spain from anywhere with a VPN
What if you're away from home when Croatia vs Spain is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that can unblock streaming services from wherever you're in the world.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.
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📺 Stream Croatia vs Spain
Watch Croatia vs Spain in the UK
Prime Video will be broadcasting Croatia vs Spain in the UK with kick-off arriving at 7:45pm BST.
Watch Croatia vs Spain on Amazon Prime Video
Amazon Prime Video is showing Croatia vs Spain, with a pay-per-view fee of £2.49 all that is required for you to watch this Nations League match.
Watch Croatia vs Spain in the US
Fox Sports 1 are broadcasting Croatia vs Spain in the Nations League. The game will kick off at 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT.
Watch Croatia vs Spain on Fox Sports 1
Fox Sports 1 is available via cord-cutters such as Sling, YouTube TV, Fubo and DirecTV Stream.
Alternatively, in-house streamer Fox One carries FS1 with a 3-day free trial available on the platform.
Watch Croatia vs Spain in Australia
In Australia, Croatia vs Spain is live on beIN SPORTS. The match will be broadcast on beIN SPORTS 2 and beIN SPORTS CONNECT, with kick-off at 4:45am AEST on Wednesday.
Watch Croatia vs Spain on beIN SPORTS
Watch Croatia vs Spain live on beIN SPORTS for $16.99 a month or $169.99 a year, with a 7-day free trial for new customers included in both plans.
Croatia vs Spain: Nations League preview
Croatia welcome Spain to Split on Tuesday night knowing they need a response after a disastrous few days in the UEFA Nations League.
The hosts were beaten 4-1 by Spain in Seville last Tuesday before suffering an even heavier defeat on Saturday, when England produced a stunning 7-0 victory in Rijeka.
That result leaves Croatia with just three points from their opening three Group A3 matches. They began the campaign positively with a 2-1 victory away to Czechia, but back-to-back defeats against Spain and England have left Slaven Bilić’s side facing a huge challenge if they are to remain in contention for the top two.
Croatia’s team news will therefore be closely watched. Luka Modrić remains the obvious figurehead, but he and Mateo Kovačić looked short of their best against a youthful England midfield.
Spain arrive in considerably better spirits. Luis de la Fuente’s side have won all three of their Nations League matches and sit top of Group A3 with nine points. They opened with a dramatic 3-2 victory over England before producing an emphatic 4-1 win against Croatia.
They followed that up with a 3-1 victory over Czechia on Saturday, despite De la Fuente making nine changes to his starting XI. Lamine Yamal opened the scoring — as he has done in every Nations League game so far — before Rodri scored his first international goal in more than two years. Mikel Merino then completed the scoring late on.
Spain do have some injury concerns, however. Ferran Torres withdrew from the squad with an ankle problem, while Alejandro Grimaldo also left the camp after suffering a thigh injury. Fran García was subsequently called up as his replacement.
FourFourTwo's prediction
Croatia 0-4 Spain
Croatia's ageing team will be no match for the current best international side. Yamal to score again.
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Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us and aids with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.
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