Watch Denmark vs Norway for free from anywhere, as two Scandinavian countries meet in Copenhagen with a Nations League quarter-final place up for grabs. FourFourTwo has all the live stream details and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Denmark's eye-catching 4-1 win away to Portugal on Saturday put them in pole position for the second quarter-final place in Group A4, with the hosts needing only a draw to finish as runners-up.

Norway beat Wales 3-1 at the weekend and arrive in Copenhagen knowing a victory would see them leapfrog their rivals.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Denmark vs Norway online, on TV, and from anywhere — including for FREE.

Denmark vs Norway: Team News

Denmark XI: Hermansen; Mæhle, Andersen, Provstgaard, Kristensen; Højbjerg, Hjulmand; Daramy, Damsgaard, Isaksen; Højlund.

Norway XI: Nyland; Heggem, Østigård, Ajer, Ryerson; Berg, Berge; Sørloth, Ødegaard, Nusa; Haaland.

Can I watch Denmark vs Norway for free? Fans in the US can advantage of Fox One's three-day free trial offer to stream the game on Fox Sports 1 at no cost. Cord-cutting free trials are also available on platforms such as YouTube TV, Fubo and DirecTV Stream which also carry the channel. Outside of the US? Use NordVPN to unlock your stream from anywhere in the world.

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📺 Stream Denmark vs Norway

Watch Denmark vs Norway in the UK

Denmark vs Norway is live on Amazon Prime Video in the UK, with coverage available on a pay-per-view basis. Kick-off is at 7:45pm GMT.

Travelling outside the UK? You need a VPN to access your Amazon Prime Video stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Denmark vs Norway on Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video is showing Denmark vs Norway for just £2.49 on a pay-per-view basis. You don't even need an Amazon account to access the Nations League match.

Watch Denmark vs Norway in the US

As mentioned above, viewers in the US can watch Denmark vs Norway live on Fox Sports, the official broadcast partner of the Nations League in the States.

The game is live on FS1, with kick-off at 2:45pm ET.

Not in the US? Access your usual Fox Sports stream with a VPN.

Watch Denmark vs Norway in Australia

beIN SPORTS has live coverage of Denmark vs Norway in Australia.

The game kicks-off at 6:45am AEDT on Wednesday and is live on beIN SPORTS 2 and the beIN SPORTS CONNECT streaming service.

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Denmark vs Norway: Nations League preview

Denmark had only taken points against rock-bottom Wales in the opening four matches of this Nations League campaign, so it is fair to say their 4-1 trouncing of Portugal in Braga was a surprise.

Brian Riemer's side were in dreamland at 4-0 up against the holders with 15 minutes to go, thanks to goals by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Joachim Andersen either side of a Rasmus Hojlund double. They will now be full of confidence heading into this clash with Norway, as they look to claim the point they need to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Mads Hermansen is expected to continue in goal after Filip Jorgensen reportedly left the camp with an unspecified injury.

Norway beat Denmark 3-2 on the opening matchday and will need to repeat that result to finish second in Group A4, after a disappointing campaign that has so far yielded just six points.

Their 3-1 win over Wales on Saturday was more like it from the World Cup quarter-finalists, with Erling Haaland among the goalscorers in Oslo, but if they fail to follow it up with another victory then they will go into the League A/B play-offs next March.

Norway captain Martin Odegaard played through illness at the weekend but appears to have recovered, so should be in line to start in Copenhagen.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Denmark 2-2 Norway

The visitors need to win, which should make for an entertaining contest with a few goals.