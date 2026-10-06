England vs Czechia: How to watch for free, live streams, kick-off time, predictions and preview for Nations League clash

Watch England vs Czechia for FREE from anywhere as the Three Lions head back to Wembley for their fourth Nations League fixture, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the live stream details and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

England vs Czechia: key information Kick-off time: 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET / 4:45am AEST (Wed.)

7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET / 4:45am AEST (Wed.) FREE STREAM: ITVX (UK) / Virgin Media Play (Ireland)

(UK) / (Ireland) TV and streaming: Fox Sports 2 (US) / beIN SPORTS 3 (Australia)

Fox Sports 2 (US) / beIN SPORTS 3 (Australia) Watch from anywhere: Get up to 75% off NordVPN

England produced one of their best individual displays in years against Croatia on Saturday, winning 7-0 in a dominant outing.

Now they look to follow that up with another commanding performance against Czechia. Santi Denia's side are yet to pick up a point in their group and haven't won at Wembley in eight attempts.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch England vs Czechia online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch England vs Czechia for FREE in the UK and Ireland

Viewers in the UK can watch England vs Czechia for free on ITV1 and ITVX. Kick-off is at 7:45pm BST.

In Ireland, you can also stream for Virgin Media Play with live coverage going out on Virgin Media Two.

Watch England vs Czechia FREE on ITVX Online viewers can watch England vs Czechia on ITVX - the registration process is simple. You just need a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a valid TV licence. ❗ Coverage is geo-restricted, but you can use a VPN to get your usual access if you're away from the UK right now – more on that below.

Watch England vs Czechia from anywhere

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Our expert office-mates over at Tom's Guide test hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

How to watch England vs Czechia in the US

Fans in the US can watch England vs Czechia on Fox Sports 2.

How to watch England vs Czechia in Australia

Viewers in Australia can watch England vs Czechia live on beIN SPORTS.

The game will be shown on beIN SPORTS 3 and beIN SPORTS CONNECT, with kick-off at 2:00am AEST on Sunday.

Watch England vs Czechia on beIN SPORTS Watch England vs Czechia live on beIN SPORTS for $16.99 a month or $169.99 a year, with a 7-day free trial for new customers included in both plans.

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England vs Czechia: Nations League Preview

England return to Wembley tonight looking to build on their extraordinary 7-0 victory over Croatia, as Czechia provide the opposition in another crucial Nations League Group A3 encounter.

Thomas Tuchel’s side produced a record-breaking performance in Rijeka on Saturday, sweeping Croatia aside with Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka both scoring twice, while Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon and Morgan Rogers also found the net. The result provided a major statement after the 2-3 defeat to Spain and leaves them firmly in the race at the top of the group.

England will, however, have to contend with some changes to their squad. Alex Scott and Ezri Konsa have both been ruled out of tonight’s game, while Nico O’Reilly has also returned to Manchester City after missing the previous meeting with Czechia. Rico Lewis has subsequently been added to the squad.

The Three Lions will take confidence from their most recent meeting with Czechia, having secured a 2-0 victory in Prague last Tuesday. Gordon opened the scoring shortly after half-time before captain Kane doubled the advantage in the 69th minute. England were helped by Czechia playing with ten men following Pavel Šulc’s first-half dismissal.

Squads

England

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Jason Steele (Brighton & Hove Albion), James Trafford (Leeds United).



Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Real Madrid), Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Trevoh Chalobah (Como), Marc Guéhi (Manchester City), Lewis Hall (Newcastle United), Rico Lewis (Manchester City), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen).



Midfielders: Elliot Anderson (Manchester City), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), James Garner (Everton), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal)



Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Leeds United), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal), Anthony Gordon (Barcelona), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Rio Ngumoha (Liverpool), Morgan Rogers (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal).

Czechia

Goalkeepers: Lukas Hornicek (Newcastle United), Antonin Kinsky (Tottenham Hotspur), Matej Kovar (PSV Eindhoven).

Defenders: Vladimir Coufal, Robin Hranac (both Hoffenheim), Stepan Chaloupek (Slavia Prague), Ladislav Krejci (Wolves), Ondrej Kricfalusi (Union Saint-Gilloise), Michal Sacak, Ondrej Zmrzly (both Gornik Zabrze), Jiri Slama (Jablonec), Martin Vitik (Bologna).

Midfielders: Lukas Ambros (Anderlecht), Pavel Bucha (FC Cincinnati), Lukas Cerv ( Viktoria Plzen), Adam Karabec, Roman Macek (both Sparta Prague), Alex Kral (FC Copenhagen), Ondrej Lingr (Korona Kielce), Michal Sadiilek (Slavia Prague), Matej Radosta (Teplice), Martin Subert (Mlada Boleslav).

Forwards: Adam Hlozek (Hoffenheim), Vaclav Sejk (Sigma Olomouc), Pavel Sulc (Lyon).

FourFourTwo's prediction

England 4-0 Czechia

The Three Lions should get another win under their belts at Wembley after a superb display in Croatia. We think Bellingham will get a hat-trick here.