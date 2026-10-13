How to watch England vs Greece for FREE: Live stream details for Lionesses' World Cup play-off 2nd leg

Watch England vs Greece as the Lionesses look to take another step closer to next year's World Cup, with all the broadcast details right here in this guide.

England vs Greece key information • Date: Tuesday, 13 October 2026 • Kick-off time: 7:30pm BST / 2:30pm ET • Venue: King Power Stadium, Leicester • FREE Stream: ITV4/ITV (UK) • Watch from anywhere: NordVPN (up to 75% off)

After coming second to Spain in their qualifying group, England must qualify for the 2027 World Cup through the play-offs.

In the first leg in Crete, they saw off Greece 3-1, but must maintain their lead in the second leg to progress to a final play-off round against either Slovakia or Ukraine.

After reaching the final of the 2023 World Cup, it is crunch time for the Lionesses.

FourFourTwo has all the information on live streams and TV channels so you can watch England vs Greece online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch England vs Greece for FREE in the UK

England vs Greece will be broadcast live in the UK by public broadcaster, ITV.

Coverage is live on ITV4, with a England vs Greece free live stream on the ITVX streaming service.

Abroad for the game? You need a VPN — we recommend NordVPN (75% off).

Watch England vs Greece from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching England vs Greece. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

Can I watch England vs Greece in the US, Canada or Australia?

Unfortunately, England vs Greece hasn't picked up a broadcaster in the US, Canada or Australia.

If you’re visiting one of these countries from the UK, you can use NordVPN to unblock ITVX and stream the game for free, just as you would at home.

England vs Greece: preview

England finished second in their initial qualifying group, behind world champions Spain, meaning they must navigate two rounds of play-offs to secure their place at next summer’s World Cup in Brazil.

First up, they must overcome Greece, and Friday’s first leg in Crete saw the Lionesses establish a 3-1 lead in the tie.

They now play in front of a home crowd, hoping to extend that lead in Leicester.

While it wasn’t the most convincing away performance, goals from Georgia Stanway, Maya Le Tissier and Alessia Russo gave England a healthy lead.

They did, however, offer Greece the slightest glimpse of hope after conceding a 77th-minute goal, but Sarina Wiegman’s side will be hoping to wrap the tie up on Tuesday night with minimal fuss.

Chelsea youngster Lexi Potter earned her first senior England call-up after impressing for the Blues this season but remained an unused substitute on Friday night.

Meanwhile, Erica Meg Parkinson and Grace Fisk both earned their senior debuts.

With a place at the World Cup on the line, England must produce another professional performance to take another step towards qualification.

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FourFourTwo's prediction

England 4-0 Greece

The European champions will ease to a 4-0 win.