In Brief Feyenoord vs Ajax takes place on Sunday 29 November Kick-off time: 1:30pm GMT / 8:30am ET / 12:30am AEDT (Mon)

1:30pm GMT / 8:30am ET / 12:30am AEDT (Mon) Live Streams: N/A (UK) / ESPN (US) / Kayo Sports (AUS)

N/A (UK) / ESPN (US) / Kayo Sports (AUS) Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN - 30-day money back guarantee

Feyenoord and Ajax meet in Rotterdam as De Klassieker takes place for the first time in 2026/27.

Both teams are firmly in the hunt for the Eredivisie title, but whoever wins will keep pace with PSV, who are chasing a fourth consecutive title.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Feyenoord vs Ajax in the Eredivisie online, on TV, and from anywhere, including for FREE.

Can I watch Feyenoord vs Ajax in the UK?

Feyenoord vs Ajax will be unavailable to watch in the UK.

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Watch Feyenoord vs Ajax from anywhere

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Watch Feyenoord vs Ajax in the US

Feyenoord vs Ajax is being shown on ESPN in the US. Kick-off is at 8:30am ET.

An ESPN subscription costs $13.99/month or $139.99/year.

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Watch Feyenoord vs Ajax in Australia

Feyenoord vs Ajax will be shown on ESPN via Foxtel in Australia.

The easiest way to access the live stream is via Kayo Sports (AU$29.99/month).

Visiting Australia from abroad? Use NordVPN to watch the game.

Feyenoord vs Ajax: Preview

The sustainability of Ajax's title challenge is anyone's guess. The Amsterdam giants have developed a nasty habit of shooting themselves in the foot, but came into this weekend just a point behind PSV.

Ajax's only loss in the Eredivisie this season was against the league leaders way back at the start of September and their recent form has taken Michel's team past Feyenoord and into the top two.

The Rotterdam side are winless in four Eredivisie matches and lost their last two against Heerenveen and Excelsior, conceding eight goals in the process. Head coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst will want that side of their game to be resolved.

But Feyenoord are also the second-highest scorers in the division, behind PSV and three goals clear of Ajax. With three points and a couple of goals' worth of goal difference between these teams, this Dutch classic is finely poised.

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Although Feyenoord finished second last season, they haven't beaten Ajax in four attempts since beating them twice – and by an aggregate score of 10-0 – in the 2023/24 season.

When they hosted Ajax at De Kuip last season, they needed a late Jakub Moder penalty to cancel out a second-half opener from Ajax's Sean Steur, now impressing at Newcastle United.

Both teams were in European action in midweek. Feyenoord are facing a higher degree of difficulty in the Champions League and missed out in a 1-0 loss to Porto, while Ajax romped to a 4-0 win against Thun in the Conference League.

Michel, relegated with Girona in May but appointed as John Heitinga's long-awaited permanent successor in the summer, will be eager to carry that impetus into Rotterdam.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Feyenoord 1-2 Ajax

If either of these Dutch giants have the wind in their sails, it's Ajax.