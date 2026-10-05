How to watch France vs Belgium for FREE: Live streams, TV channels and kick-off time for Nations League

France celebrate their goal in the 1-1 draw with Italy

Watch France vs Belgium for free from anywhere as the two teams meet in the Nations League at the Stade de France, with FourFourTwo bringing you live stream details and TV channels wherever you are in the world.

Group A1 leaders France host Belgium in their final Nations League group stage outing at the Stade de France today.

Belgium could leapfrog Les Bleus with a victory in Paris, but beating the French on their own patch will be a tough ask to say the least.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch France vs Belgium online, on TV, and from anywhere - including for FREE.

Watch France vs Belgium for FREE Yes, France vs Belgium is free to watch in Ireland, France and Belgium.



▶︎ Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Play (Ireland)

▶︎ TF1 (France)

▶︎ RTL Play (Belgium) Abroad for France vs Belgium? Use NordVPN to unlock your stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch France vs Belgium from anywhere

What if you're away from home when France vs Belgium is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that can unblock streaming services from wherever you're in the world.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

NordVPN Mega Deal: Get 75% Off + 3 Months Free



🥇 World's best VPN service

🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use

💰 3 months extra free

📺 Stream France vs Belgium

Watch France vs Belgium in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch France vs Belgium on Amazon Prime Video, with coverage available on a pay-per-view basis. Kick-off is at 7:45pm BST.

Watch France vs Belgium on Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video is showing France vs Belgium, with a pay-per-view fee of £2.49, which is all that is required for you to watch this Nations League match.

Watch France vs Belgium in the US

Fubo will broadcast France vs Belgium in the US, with kick-off arriving at 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT.

Watch France vs Belgium on Fubo Fubo TV is an official broadcaster of the Nations League. It is available in the United States at a range of price points, all of which offer a variety of access to other content.

Watch France vs Belgium in Australia

In Australia, France vs Belgium is live on beIN SPORTS.

The match will be broadcast on beIN SPORTS 2, with kick-off at 4:45 am AEST on Tuesday.

Watch France vs Belgium on beIN SPORTS Watch France vs Belgium live on beIN SPORTS for $16.99 a month or $169.99 a year, with a 7-day free trial included in both plans.

France vs Belgium: Nations League preview

France welcome Belgium to the Stade de France on Monday night, knowing another victory will put them in a commanding position at the top of Nations League Group A1.

Zinedine Zidane’s side remain unbeaten since the former France midfielder took charge, although Friday’s 1-1 draw with Italy showed there is still work to do. Michael Olise gave France the lead with a superb free-kick before Alessandro Bastoni levelled, while Dayot Upamecano’s late red card means the defender will miss this encounter through suspension.

France have already beaten Belgium once during this Nations League campaign, securing a narrow 1-0 victory in Brussels last week. Olise was the hero on that occasion, producing a sensational late solo effort to settle a closely fought contest.

Belgium, however, arrive in Paris with renewed confidence following an impressive 3-0 victory over Türkiye. Kevin De Bruyne scored twice before Romelu Lukaku completed the scoring, but both De Bruyne and Youri Tielemans will be unavailable after accumulating suspensions.

That leaves Mark van Bommel facing a major selection dilemma in midfield, particularly against a France side boasting considerable attacking depth despite Kylian Mbappé’s continued absence.

With France holding a one-point advantage over Belgium in the group, Monday’s meeting could prove pivotal. Belgium need a result to keep pace with their hosts, while Zidane will be desperate to claim his first home victory as France boss.

FourFourTwo's prediction

France 2-0 Belgium

Belgium being without De Bruyne will have a big impact and Les Bleus will score one in each half to top the group.