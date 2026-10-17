Can I watch Fulham vs Hull City on TV? Live streams and broadcast details for Premier League 3pm kick-off

Watch Fulham vs Hull City as Alvaro Arbeloa still goes in search of his first Premier League win as Cottagers manager, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Fulham vs Hull City: key information Kick-off time: 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET / 1:00am AEDT (Sun)

3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET / 1:00am AEDT (Sun) TV & Streaming: N/A (UK) / Peacock (US) / Stan Sport (AUS)

N/A (UK) / Peacock (US) / Stan Sport (AUS) Watch from anywhere: Use Proton VPN to unblock your stream

Fulham have just two points on the board after six games played, and after a poor summer of recruitment, it is looking bleak for the Cottagers.

Hull City, on the other hand, were one of the big spenders as they brought 18 players to the club, and have lost just once so far this term.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Fulham vs Hull City online and from anywhere in the world as the 2026/27 Premier League season continues.

Is Fulham vs Hull City on TV in the UK?

Fulham vs Hull City is not being televised in the UK. The game kicks off on Saturday at 3pm, a time when football matches cannot legally be broadcast in the UK. This is known as the '3pm blackout'.

You can access the game in multiple countries, including the US and Australia, where you will find great deals for watching EPL football.

If you're visiting the UK from a country with live coverage, you can use Proton VPN to access your usual broadcast.

Watch Fulham vs Hull City from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Fulham vs Hull City is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in any country in the world.

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How to watch Fulham vs Hull City in the US

Fulham vs Hull City is live on Peacock in the US, with kick-off at 10:00am ET.

Watch Fulham vs Hull City on Peacock Peacock Premium plans start at $12.99 a month, which nets you roughly half of all Premier League games each week during the 2026/27 season, including Fulham vs Hull City. There are savings for annual plans, which start at $129.99 a year.

How to watch Fulham vs Hull City in Australia

Viewers in Australia can watch Fulham vs Hull City live on Stan Sport. Kick-off is at 1:00am AEDT on Sunday morning.

Travelling outside Australia? Proton VPN is your ticket to watch Fulham vs Hull City on Stan Sport.

Watch Fulham vs Hull City on Stan Sport Get Stan Sport for just AU$29.99/month. For comparison, that is roughly £15.50/month for every Premier League and Champions League game, including Fulham vs Hull City.

Tickets

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Fulham vs Hull City: Preview

Fulham host Hull City at Craven Cottage on Saturday afternoon, with the pressure mounting on the home side as they search for their first Premier League victory of the season. However, the visitors arrive in west London with confidence after an encouraging start to life back in the top flight.

Arbeloa’s Fulham have endured a difficult opening six league matches, collecting just two points to sit bottom of the table. Their latest setback came against Ipswich Town, where they suffered a damaging 2-1 defeat after conceding twice in the closing stages. The result increased scrutiny on Arbeloa, who urgently needs to turn promising spells of football into victories.

Fulham have shown attacking potential, with young forward Josh King among the players to make an impression. However, defensive lapses and an inability to manage matches late on have repeatedly undermined their performances.

SEE ALSO Football fixture calendar for the 2026/27 season

Hull, meanwhile, have made a promising return to the Premier League under Sergej Jakirovic. The Tigers have collected nine points from their opening six matches, losing just once and establishing themselves in the top half of the table.

Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw against Everton, with Joe Gelhardt and Mohamed Belloumi both finding the net. Belloumi has been particularly influential in attack, and his goalscoring form could prove crucial against a Fulham defence that has struggled.

Team news could also influence the outcome, with Fulham monitoring the fitness of Antonee Robinson and Tom Cairney. Hull face several injury concerns of their own, potentially limiting Jakirovic’s options as his side looks to maintain its impressive start.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Fulham 0-1 Hull City

Fulham look like a sorry side and Arboala is already facing pressure. Hull City are like a team with freedom, and we think the Tigers will win this one.