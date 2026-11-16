How to watch Germany vs Netherlands for FREE: Live Streams, TV Channels, Team News & Predictions for HUGE Nations League Clash
Quarter-final places are on the line at Berlin's Olympiastadion
Watch Germany vs Netherlands for free from anywhere, as two old rivals look to book their place in the Nations League quarter-finals at Berlin's iconic Olympiastadion. FourFourTwo has all the live stream details and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.
Die Mannschaft strengthened their bid for a last-eight spot with a 3-1 victory in Serbia on Friday and are guaranteed to progress if they win tonight.
Netherlands stunned Greece with a 7-0 mauling in Amsterdam in which they were 5-0 up at half-time, and need only a point to qualify as group winners. They essentially are assured of a top two spot as well unless the Greeks can somehow manage a 14-goal swing.
Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Germany vs Netherlands online, on TV, and from anywhere — including for FREE.
Team News
Germany XI: Ter Stegen; Treu, Schlotterbeck, Tah, Brown; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Gruda, Wirtz, Scherhant; Havertz
Netherlands XI: Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Timber; Veerman, Q.Timber; Summerville, Reijnders, Gakpo; Malen
Can I watch Germany vs Netherlands for free?
There are several ways to watch Germany vs Netherlands for free.
Viewers in the Republic of Ireland can watch the Nations League clash on Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Play, complete with English commentary.
Meanwhile, free-to-air German broadcaster Das Erste is showing the game, with streaming available via ARD Mediathek. NPO also has live coverage in the Netherlands.
Outside of these countries? Use NordVPN to unlock your stream from anywhere in the world.
Watch Germany vs Netherlands from anywhere
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⚽️ Stream Germany vs Netherlands
Watch Germany vs Netherlands in the UK
Germany vs Netherlands is live on Amazon Prime Video in the UK, with coverage available on a pay-per-view basis. Kick-off is at 7:45pm GMT.
Travelling outside the UK? You need a VPN to access your Amazon Prime Video stream from anywhere in the world.
Watch Germany vs Netherlands on Amazon Prime Video
Amazon Prime Video is showing Germany vs Netherlands for just £2.49 on a pay-per-view basis. You don't even need an Amazon account to access the Nations League match.
Watch Germany vs Netherlands in the US
Viewers in the US can watch Germany vs Netherlands live on Fox Sports, the official broadcast partner of the Nations League in the States.
FS1 is the place to go to watch the game, which kicks-off at 2:45pm ET.
Not in the US? Access your usual Fox Sports stream with a VPN.
Watch Germany vs Netherlands on FS1
FS1 is available via cord-cutters such as Sling, YouTube TV, Fubo and DirecTV Stream. Alternatively, in-house streamer Fox One carries FS1, with a 3-day free trial available on the platform.
Watch Germany vs Netherlands in Australia
beIN SPORTS has live coverage of Germany vs Netherlands in Australia.
The game is live on beIN SPORTS 3 and the beIN SPORTS CONNECT streaming service, with kick-off at 6:45am AEDT on Tuesday.
Abroad? Watch Germany vs Netherlands on beIN SPORTS with a VPN.
Watch Germany vs Netherlands on beIN SPORTS
Watch Germany vs Netherlands live on beIN SPORTS for $16.99 a month or $169.99 a year. Both plans include a 7-day free trial for new customers.
Germany vs Netherlands: Nations League preview
Jurgen Klopp began this international window knowing Germany would probably need to win both games to reach the Nations League quarter-finals, and they completed the first part of their objective with a comfortable 3-1 victory over nine-man Serbia on Friday.
However, the tougher of the two tests comes in Berlin tonight, as Xavi's unbeaten Netherlands side head to the German capital fresh from their 7-0 trouncing of Greece. A draw will only be enough for Klopp's men to reach the last eight if the Greeks lose at home to rock-bottom Serbia, so they almost certainly need three points.
Germany have no new injury concerns, but they remain without Bayern Munich forwards Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry.
The Netherlands snatched a 1-1 draw in the return fixture courtesy of Cody Gakpo's last-gasp volley, and a repeat result would do just fine for Xavi and Co.
The visitors are in the driving seat in Group A2 thanks to their rout of Greece, in which former Manchester City midfielder Tijjani Reijnders scored a 21-minute hat-trick in the first half.
It was not quite the perfect evening for the Netherlands, though, after Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong was forced off with a back injury that has seen him leave the camp. Juventus' Teun Koopmeiners could replace him in the starting XI in Berlin.
FourFourTwo's prediction
Germany 2-2 Netherlands
This has all the makings of a classic, so we are predicting a high-scoring draw.
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James Roberts is a freelance sports journalist working for FourFourTwo and other titles. He started his career at the Oxford Mail, where he covered Oxford United home and away, before becoming a sports sub-editor for various national newspapers.
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