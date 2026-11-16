Greece vs Serbia FREE live streams: TV Channels, kick-off time and predictions for Nations League clash in Nea Ionia

Watch Greece vs Serbia for free from anywhere, as the hosts target a place in the Nations League quarter-finals and their opponents aim to avoid automatic relegation to League B. FourFourTwo has all the live stream details and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Both teams will still be reeling from chaotic games on Friday night, with Greece aiming to bounce back from a humiliating 7-0 defeat by the Netherlands in Amsterdam.

Serbia lost 3-1 to Germany, and are facing relegation to the B-tier, but for Greece they have a huge chance of reaching the quarter-finals.

A win is a necessity for Ivan Jovanovic's side with Germany breathing down their necks in third place.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Greece vs Serbia online, on TV, and from anywhere — including for FREE.

Can I watch Greece vs Serbia for free? Yes, you can watch Greece vs Serbia for free in both of the countries involved. Fans in Greece can stream the game at no cost on Alpha TV, while Serbian public broadcaster RTS will also have live coverage. Not in Greece or Serbia? Use NordVPN to unlock your stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Greece vs Serbia from anywhere

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Watch Greece vs Serbia in the UK

Greece vs Serbia is live on Amazon Prime Video in the UK, with coverage available on a pay-per-view basis. Kick-off is at 7:45pm GMT.

Travelling outside the UK? You need a VPN to access your Amazon Prime Video stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Greece vs Serbia on Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video is showing Greece vs Serbia for just £2.49 on a pay-per-view basis. You don't even need an Amazon account to access the Nations League match.

Watch Greece vs Serbia in the US

Viewers in the US can watch Greece vs Serbia live on Fox Sports, the official broadcast partner of the Nations League in the States.

FS2 is the place to go to watch the game, which kicks-off at 2:45pm ET.

Not in the US? Access your usual Fox Sports stream with a VPN.

Watch Greece vs Serbia in Australia

beIN SPORTS has live coverage of Greece vs Serbia in Australia.

The game is live on beIN SPORTS 2 and the beIN SPORTS CONNECT streaming service, with kick-off at 6:45am AEDT on Tuesday.

Abroad? Watch Greece vs Serbia on beIN SPORTS with a VPN.

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Greece vs Serbia: Nations League preview

If the previous international window was all sunshine and roses for Greece, their trip to Amsterdam on Friday night must have felt like being caught in a thunderstorm without an umbrella.

Ivan Jovanovic's side beat Germany on their way to collecting eight points in their opening four Nations League matches but were demolished 7-0 by the Netherlands three days ago, despite starting the evening level on points with their hosts at the top of Group A2.

The head-to-head tiebreaker rule means they now can't finish above the Dutch, but they will qualify for the quarter-finals ahead of Germany if Jurgen Klopp's side lose to the Netherlands, or if Greece better Die Mannschaft's result. Jovanovic will be without midfielder Dimitrios Kourbelis for the clash with Serbia.

The visitors' campaign hit a new low with their defeat and double sending-off against Germany on Friday, although they were already 3-1 down when the red cards occurred.

Despite being bottom of the group and without a point, Veljko Paunovic's side still have something to play for, as a win or a draw would see them avoid automatic relegation and instead go into the League A/B promotion and relegation play-offs.

Paunovic is guaranteed to make at least two changes, with Vanja Dragojevic and Andrija Zivkovic both suspended following their red cards against Germany.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Greece 2-1 Serbia

The Greeks have the twin motivations of a quarter-final place and wanting to restore some pride, which should help them get over the line.