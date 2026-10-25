How to watch Hull City vs Brentford: Live stream details and TV channels as Tigers host Bees in Premier League

Watch Hull City vs Brentford from anywhere as the Tigers look to continue their unbeaten Premier League home record against a Bees side who are yet to lose on the road. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Hull City vs Brentford: key information Kick-off time: 2:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET / 12:00am AEDT (Mon)

2:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET / 12:00am AEDT (Mon) TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK) / Peacock(US) / Stan Sport (AUS)

Sky Sports (UK) / Peacock(US) / Stan Sport (AUS) Watch from anywhere: Use Proton VPN to unblock your stream

Sergej Jakirovic's men have taken five points from their opening three Premier League matches at the MKM Stadium, but that record will be tested by Brentford.

The Bees start the weekend as one of just four top-flight sides yet to taste defeat on the road this term, drawing all three of their away games.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Hull City vs Brentford in the Premier League, online and from anywhere.

Watch Hull City vs Brentford from anywhere

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How to watch Hull City vs Brentford in the UK

Hull City vs Brentford will be shown on Sky Sports in the UK, with live coverage on Sky Sports Golf. Kick-off is at 2:00pm GMT.

Watch Hull City vs Brentford on Sky Sports Sky Sports is the main rights holder for the Premier League in the UK. Plans start from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while existing customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £22 a month. You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now.

How to watch Hull City vs Brentford in the US

Peacock has live coverage of Hull City vs Brentford in the US, with kick-off at 10:00am ET.

Watch Hull City vs Brentford on Peacock Peacock Premium plans start at $12.99 a month, which nets you roughly half of all Premier League games each week during the 2026/27 season, including Hull City vs Brentford. There are savings for annual plans, which start at $129.99 a year.

How to watch Hull City vs Brentford in Australia

Viewers in Australia can watch Hull City vs Brentford on Stan Sport, with kick-off at 12:00am AEDT (midnight) on Monday morning.

Watch Hull City vs Brentford on Stan Sport Stan Sport is down in price for 2026/27 from AU$32 to AU$29.99. The streaming service will not only show Hull City vs Brentford but also every other Premier League and Champions League game across the campaign.

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Hull City vs Brentford: Preview

Hull City's 1-0 defeat against Fulham last Saturday was their most disappointing result of the Premier League season, as Sergej Jakirovic's men failed to compete with a team who had yet to win in the top flight this term.

The Tigers now have back-to-back home games to put that right, against Brentford today and fellow promoted side Ipswich Town next weekend. Two positive results would see them extend their unbeaten home record, as well as strengthening their survival bid.

Hull fans may be getting slightly twitchy after the result at Fulham, which stretched their winless run in the Premier League to five matches, and a victory over the Bees would ease any fears of a slide down the table after their fast start to the campaign.

Jakirovic has hinted that he will make "a few" changes to his line-up against Brentford, but the game comes too soon for defender Nobel Mendy as he continues his recovery from injury.

SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures

Brentford must also bounce back from a disappointing defeat in West London last weekend, after they let slip a 1-0 lead to lose 2-1 to Liverpool in a game that they ended with nine men.

It was the Bees' first loss of the season in any competition, although they have also won only twice in the league — a tally manager Keith Andrews will feel needs improving.

Brentford head to the MKM Stadium aiming to preserve an unbeaten away record that includes 2-2 draws in their past two Premier League road trips, against Bournemouth and Aston Villa.

They will be without Yehor Yarmolyuk and Vitaly Janelt, the two players sent off against Liverpool, as well as captain Nathan Collins and Mathias Jensen, who are injured.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Hull City 1-1 Brentford

We are backing the Tigers to maintain their unbeaten home record against draw specialists Brentford.