Can I watch Ipswich Town vs Fulham on TV? Live streams and broadcast details for Premier League 3pm kick-off

Watch Ipswich Town vs Fulham as Alvaro Arbeloa heads to Portman Road aiming to claim his first Premier League win as Cottagers manager, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Ipswich Town vs Fulham: key information Kick-off time: 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET / 12:00am AEST (Sun)

3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET / 12:00am AEST (Sun) TV & Streaming: Peacock (US) / Stan Sport (AUS)

Peacock (US) / Stan Sport (AUS) Watch from anywhere: Get 75% off with NordVPN

The Tractor Boys will see this as a great opportunity to claim their third victory of the campaign, after already beating Sunderland and Crystal Palace this term.

Fulham may well be thinking the same thing, though, having been minutes away from taking three points against Manchester United in their last game before the international break.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Ipswich Town vs Fulham online and from anywhere in the world as the 2026/27 Premier League season continues.

Is Ipswich Town vs Fulham on TV in the UK?

Ipswich Town vs Fulham is not being televised in the UK. The game kicks-off on Saturday at 3pm, a time when football matches cannot legally be broadcast in the UK. This is known as the '3pm blackout'.

You can access the game in multiple countries including the US and Australia, where you will find great deals for watching EPL football.

If you're visiting the UK from a country with live coverage, you can use NordVPN to access your usual broadcast.

Watch Ipswich Town vs Fulham from anywhere

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How to watch Ipswich Town vs Fulham in the US

Ipswich Town vs Fulham is live on Peacock in the US, with kick-off at 10:00am ET.

Peacock is NBC's streaming platform, which not only hosts a live stream of the NBC games but also exclusively shows a number of other Premier League matches each week.

Not in the US right now? Use NordVPN to watch Ipswich Town vs Fulham on Peacock.

Watch Ipswich Town vs Fulham on Peacock Peacock Premium plans start at $12.99 a month, which nets you roughly half of all Premier League games each week during the 2026/27 season, including Ipswich Town vs Fulham. There are savings for annual plans, which start at $129.99 a year.

How to watch Ipswich Town vs Fulham in Australia

Viewers in Australia can watch Ipswich Town vs Fulham live on Stan Sport. Kick-off is at 12:00am AEST (midnight) on Sunday morning.

Travelling outside Australia? NordVPN is your ticket to watch Ipswich Town vs Fulham on Stan Sport.

Watch Ipswich Town vs Fulham on Stan Sport Stan Sport is getting cheaper for 2026/27, thanks to the newly introduced Basic with Ads plan, bringing the monthly cost down from AU$32 to AU$29.99. For comparison, that is roughly £15.50/month for every Premier League and Champions League game, including Ipswich Town vs Fulham.

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Ipswich Town vs Fulham: Preview

After a promising start to life back in the Premier League, Ipswich Town manager Gary O'Neil will be aiming to kick on in the five fixtures before the next international break.

Other than next Saturday's trip to Manchester City, the Tractor Boys' upcoming block of games looks inviting, with home matches against Fulham, Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth, plus a trip to Hull City.

First up is the visit of the Cottagers, and Ipswich will feel they can increase their season tally of six points against a side who are yet to win in the Premier League this term.

Gary O'Neil appears to have no new injury worries after seeing 10 of his players represent their countries across six continents during the international break.

SEE ALSO Football fixture calendar for the 2026/27 season

Although the table makes grim reading for Fulham, there are reasons to believe that an elusive first league win of the season is around the corner.

After starting the campaign with three successive defeats, the Cottagers held Liverpool to a 0-0 draw at Anfield and were denied victory over Manchester United by Matheus Cunha's 89th-minute equaliser.

Throw in a pair of Carabao Cup wins over AFC Wimbledon and West Ham United, and some positive underlying numbers that had Fulham third in the league for chances created from open play and touches in the opposition box going into the international break, and it doesn't look so bad for Alvaro Arbeloa.

However, the next fortnight will tell us a lot about the club's direction under the Spaniard. This is the first of three successive games against the trio of sides who were promoted from the Championship last season - a strong points haul will ease the pressure on Arbeloa, but a poor return would see the scrutiny intensify.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Ipswich Town 1-1 Fulham

We expect this one to end level, which could leave both teams rueing a missed opportunity.