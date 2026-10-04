Watch Ireland vs Israel for free from anywhere in the world as the Boys in Green fulfil their fourth Nations League fixture despite protests. Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the live stream details and TV channels wherever you are in the world.

Republic of Ireland and Israel both have work to do in the Nations League. With Austria at the top of their League B group, the only win they've achieved between them was for Ireland over Israel last week.

The return fixture is similarly overshadowed by protest and politics. Ireland's Gavin Bazunu will sit it out again, and the midweek match against Austria was disrupted by demonstrators opposed to this match being played at all.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Ireland vs Israel online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Ireland vs Israel for free? Yes, Ireland vs Israel is free to watch in Ireland on RTE Player, the streaming platform of the national broadcaster. Once again coverage of this fixture will be stripped back with no RTE commentary, analysis or advertising arond the game. Outside Ireland? Use NordVPN to unlock your stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Ireland vs Israel from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Ireland vs Israel is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

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📺 Stream Ireland vs Israel

Watch Ireland vs Israel in the UK

UK viewers can watch Ireland vs Israel live on Amazon Prime Video, with coverage available on a pay-per-view basis. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm BST.

Watch Ireland vs Israel on Amazon Prime Video Fans in the UK can watch Ireland vs Israel on Amazon Prime Video, with a pay-per-view fee of £2.49 all that's required for you to gain access to this Nations League match.

Watch Ireland vs Israel in the US

In the US, Fubo is an official broadcast partner of the UEFA Nations League. Ireland vs Israel will be available on Fubo Sports Network 3.

Watch Ireland vs Israel on Fubo Fubo TV is an official broadcaster of the Nations League. It is available in the United States at a range of price points, all of which offer a variety of access to other content.

Watch Ireland vs Israel in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Ireland vs Israel live on beIN SPORTS. The game will be shown on beIN SPORTS Connect.

Watch Ireland vs Israel on beIN Sports Watch Ireland vs Israel live on beIN SPORTS for $16.99 a month or $169.99 a year, which includes a 7-day free trial.

Ireland vs Israel: Nations League preview

Israel's continued presence in the football community is a matter of some debate, but a home draw against Kosovo isn't a lot to show for three matches.

Heimir Hallgrímsson was frustrated by the loss of a two-goal lead against the group leaders in Dublin on Thursday. Real Betis striker Troy Parrott was the shining star again, scoring twice and there are now only seven Irish players with more international goals.

He got the first in Ireland's 3-0 win over Israel in Hungary last week, a game in which the Boys in Green were three goals to the good by the middle of the first half amid extremely frosty relations.

That these two matches have been marred by national politicians sniping at a football team – and that the team in question will be without a player who's had to take a stand – should be a source of embarrassment for UEFA.

Equally, the fact that this is an Ireland home match being played in Serbia to mitigate the degree of protest is a shameful but inevitable development.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Ireland 3-0 Israel

They've given up home advantage but we're backing the same again for Parrott and the Boys in Green.