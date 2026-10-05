Italy vs Turkey FREE live streams: TV channels, kick-off time & predictions for Nations League game
The Azzurri will be bidding to compile Turkey's woes of late
Watch Italy vs Turkey for free from anywhere in the world as the two nations meet again in the Nations League.
- Kick-Off Time: 7:45pm BST / 2:45am ET / 4:45am AEST (Tue.)
- Free Stream: RAI Play (Italy) / ATV (Turkey)
- TV Channels: Amazon Prime Video (UK) / Fox Sports 2 (US) / beIN Sports (AUS)
- Watch from anywhere: Get 75% off NordVPN
Just one week after their meeting in Bursa, Italy will look to condemn Turkey to the foot of Group A1.
It was a commanding display from the Azzurri on that occasion, as they ran out 4-1 winners, and they will be looking for a repeat performance on home soil.
Inter Milan centre-back Alessandro Bastoni will also be chasing some personal success, as he looks to find the net for a third consecutive game.
Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Italy vs Turkey online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Can I watch Italy vs Turkey for free?
Yes, Italy vs Turkey is free to watch in Italy and Turkey.
▶︎ RAI Play (Italy)
▶︎ ATV (Turkey)
Abroad for Italy vs Turkey? Use NordVPN to unlock a free stream of the Nations League game from anywhere.
Watch Italy vs Turkey from anywhere
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📺 Stream Italy vs Turkey
Watch Italy vs Turkey in the UK
UK viewers can watch Italy vs Turkey live on Amazon Prime Video, with coverage available on a pay-per-view basis. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm BST.
Watch Italy vs Turkey on Amazon Prime Video
Fans in the UK can watch Italy vs Turkey on Amazon Prime Video, with a pay-per-view fee of £2.49, which is all that is required for you to gain access.
Watch Italy vs Turkey in the US
In the US, Fox Sports is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Nations League and will show Italy vs Turkey on Fox Sports 2.
Watch Italy vs Turkey on Fox Sports 2
Fox Sports 2 is available via cord-cutters such as Sling, YouTube TV, Fubo and DirecTV Stream. Alternatively, in-house streamer Fox One carries FS2 with a 3-day free trial available on the platform.
Watch Italy vs Turkey in Australia
Fans in Australia can watch Italy vs Turkey live on beIN SPORTS. The game will be shown on beIN SPORTS 3.
Watch Italy vs Turkey on beIN Sports
Watch Italy vs Turkey live on beIN SPORTS for $16.99 a month or $169.99 a year, which includes a 7-day free trial.
Italy vs Turkey: Nations League preview
Italy will look to build on a positive result in France when they welcome winless Turkey to Bologna on Monday night, with both sides facing very different challenges in Group A1.
Italy currently sit third in the group with four points from their opening three matches. After losing 2-0 to Belgium in their opening fixture, the Azzurri responded by beating Turkey 4-1 in Bursa before holding France to a 1-1 draw in Paris. Alessandro Bastoni's equaliser against France provided another encouraging result for new boss Roberto Mancini.
Turkey, meanwhile, remain without a point after three matches. Vincenzo Montella's side opened their campaign with a narrow 1-0 defeat against France, followed that with a 4-1 loss at home to Italy and were beaten 3-0 by Belgium last time out. They can’t stop conceding and just can’t find a way to score — a recipe for disaster.
For Italy, victory could take them into the top two and keep their hopes of progressing to the Nations League quarter-finals firmly alive. Turkey, meanwhile, desperately need points to prevent the gap to the rest of Group A1 from becoming insurmountable.
FourFourTwo's prediction
Italy 2-0 Turkey
Italy ran riot just last week, and a repeat, albeit with a lesser scoreline, should happen again.
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Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us and aids with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.
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