How to watch Netherlands vs Serbia for FREE: Live stream details and TV channels for Nations League match in Eindhoven

Watch Netherlands vs Serbia for free from anywhere in the world as the Dutch look to keep pace with Greece in Group A2. Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the live stream details and TV channels wherever you are in the world.

The Netherlands are unbeaten in their first three matches under the great Xavi. They're heavy favourites to make it four when they face Serbia in Eindhoven.

Veljko Paunovic, once the manager of Reading, is still looking for his first Nations League point after three defeats in the current international window.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Netherlands vs Serbia online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Netherlands vs Serbia for free? Yes, Netherlands vs Serbia is free to watch on NPO 1 in the Netherlands and RTS Player in Serbia. Outside either of these countries? Use NordVPN to unlock your stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Netherlands vs Serbia from anywhere

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Watch Netherlands vs Serbia in the UK

UK viewers can watch Netherlands vs Serbia live on Amazon Prime Video, with coverage available on a pay-per-view basis. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm BST.

Watch Netherlands vs Serbia on Amazon Prime Video Fans in the UK can watch Netherlands vs Serbia on Amazon Prime Video, with a pay-per-view fee of £2.49 all that's required for you to gain access to this Nations League match.

Watch Netherlands vs Serbia in the US

In the US, Fox Soccer Plus are showing Netherlands vs Serbia.

Watch Netherlands vs Serbia in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Netherlands vs Serbia live on beIN SPORTS. The game will be shown on beIN SPORTS Connect.

Watch Netherlands vs Serbia on beIN Sports Watch Netherlands vs Serbia live on beIN SPORTS for $16.99 a month or $169.99 a year, which includes a 7-day free trial.

Netherlands vs Serbia: Nations League preview

Xavi's first win as the head coach of the Netherlands was against Serbia last week. Mexx Meerdink scored both goals in a 2-1 victory in Belgrade.

That result and two draws leave the Oranje two points behind Group A2 leaders Greece, who blew a 2-0 lead in the Netherlands' last outing on Thursday night. With Greece meeting Germany, Xavi will fancy his chances of being top of the group by full-time.

Paunovic's side are on an atrocious run. Their last win was against Saudi Arabia in a friendly in March; Serbia have lost their last five matches and last won a competitive match at the end of 2025.

Missing out on the World Cup limited their chances to address that. Paunovic succeeded Dragan Stojkovic a year ago with Serbia all but out of contention in their qualifying group. His fortunes haven't improved much for a summer off.

Last week's match was a first-ever game against Serbia for the Dutch, though they won their last six on the bounce against Serbia and Montenegro, and Yugoslavia.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Netherlands 2-0 Serbia

Serbia's form and performances have offered little suggestion that a surprise win in Eindhoven could be on the cards.