Watch Republic of Ireland vs Kosovo for free from anywhere, in a must-win Nations League game for Heimir Hallgrimsson's side. FourFourTwo has all the live stream details and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

The Irish are just one point behind tonight's opponents and would qualify for the League A/B play-offs if they win.

Kosovo only need to avoid defeat to finish second in Group B3 and take the play-off place for themselves.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Republic of Ireland vs Kosovo online, on TV, and from anywhere — including for FREE.

Watch Republic of Ireland vs Kosovo for FREE Fans in Ireland can watch Republic of Ireland vs Kosovo for free on RTÉ Player. Linear TV coverage is available on RTÉ 2. RTÉ Player doesn't require an account — just head to the RTÉ 2 channel and stream the fixture live at no cost. If you're outside of Republic of Ireland then NordVPN can help you unlock your free stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Republic of Ireland vs Kosovo from anywhere

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📺 Stream Republic of Ireland vs Kosovo

Watch Republic of Ireland vs Kosovo in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Republic of Ireland vs Kosovo live on Amazon Prime Video, with coverage available on a pay-per-view basis. Kick-off is at 7:45pm GMT.

Abroad? Unlock your Republic of Ireland vs Kosovo stream on Amazon Prime Video with a VPN.

Watch Republic of Ireland vs Kosovo on Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video has live coverage of Republic of Ireland vs Kosovo in the UK. It costs £2.49 to watch the game on a pay-per-view basis and you don't even need an Amazon account.

Watch Republic of Ireland vs Kosovo in the US

Fubo TV is the US broadcaster of Republic of Ireland vs Kosovo, with live coverage on the Fubo Sports Network 4 channel. The game kicks-off at 2:45pm ET.

Not in the US? Access your usual Fubo TV stream with a VPN.

Watch Republic of Ireland vs Kosovo on Fubo TV Fubo TV is an official broadcaster of the Nations League. It is available in the United States at a range of price points, all of which offer a variety of access to other content.

Watch Republic of Ireland vs Kosovo in Australia

Republic of Ireland vs Kosovo is live on beIN SPORTS in Australia, with coverage on the beIN SPORTS CONNECT streaming service.

Kick-off is at 6:45am AEDT on Wednesday.

Outside of Australia? Access your usual beIN SPORTS stream with a VPN.

Watch Republic of Ireland vs Kosovo on beIN SPORTS Watch Republic of Ireland vs Kosovo live on beIN SPORTS for $16.99 a month or $169.99 a year, with a 7-day free trial for new customers included in both plans.

Republic of Ireland vs Kosovo: Nations League preview

Republic of Ireland have had to dust themselves off quickly following Saturday's late 1-0 defeat by Austria, with tonight's clash with Kosovo the very definition of a must-win game.

The Irish start the night a point and a place behind their opponents in Group B3, so a victory would take them into the League A/B promotion play-offs and ensure they are in pot two for next month's Euro 2028 qualifying draw.

They will be without captain Nathan Collins after the defender sustained a knee injury in the closing stages of the defeat by Austria, with Jimmy Dunne replacing him in the matchday squad.

Heimir Hallgrimsson's side were also on the wrong end of a late winner in their previous meeting with Kosovo, as Vedat Muriqi scored seven minutes from time to earn a 1-0 victory for the Balkan nation.

Tight games have been a theme for tonight's visitors during their Nations League campaign, having scored just three goals and conceded four, while they drew 0-0 at home to Israel on Saturday.

Veldin Hodza was sent off in that game and is suspended for this one as a result, while Juventus' Edon Zhegrova has withdrawn from the squad with an injury.

Team News

Republic of Ireland: Kelleher, O'Shea (C), Egan, Scales, Abankwah, Manning, Molumby, Azaz, Moylan, Idah, Parrott.

Subs: O'Leary, Travers, O'Brien, Knight, Cannon, Kitching, Vata, Coventry, Vale, Ogbene, Lawal, Dunne.

Kosovo: Muric, Krasniqi, Hajrizi, Kamberi, Vojvoda, Emerllahu, Avdullahu, Rexhbecaj, Gallapeni, Asslani, Muriqi (C).

Subs: Bekaj, Saipi, Raci, Rashica, Fazliji, Rrahmani, Zabergja, Kurtulus, Kacuri, Avdyli.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Republic of Ireland 1-0 Kosovo

Another tight game looks in store, with Ireland just about favourites to come out on top.