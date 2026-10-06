Switzerland vs North Macedonia FREE live stream: TV channels, kick-off time and predictions for Nations League match

Watch Switzerland vs North Macedonia for free from anywhere in the world as top and bottom meet in Group B1 of the Nations League. Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the live stream details and TV channels wherever you are in the world.

Murat Yakin and Switzerland welcome North Macedonia to the beautiful city of Lucerne with both eyes fixed on ending the international window with four wins from four.

Switzerland have won all three so far, including a 3-0 victory over today's opponents. North Macedonia have lost all three of their games.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Switzerland vs North Macedonia online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Switzerland vs North Macedonia for free? Yes, Switzerland vs North Macedonia is free to watch in the US on Fubo Sports Network via Tubi. All you require is a simple account. SRF Play and RSI will also show the game for free in Switzerland Outside the US or Switzerland? Use NordVPN to unlock your free stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Switzerland vs North Macedonia from anywhere

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📺 Stream Switzerland vs North Macedonia

Can I watch Switzerland vs North Macedonia in the UK?

Unfortunately, Switzerland vs North Macedonia has not been selected for broadcast coverage in the UK.

Visiting the UK at the moment? Unlock your stream with NordVPN.

Watch Switzerland vs North Macedonia in the US

In the US, Fubo is an official broadcast partner of the UEFA Nations League.

Switzerland vs North Macedonia will be available on Fubo Sports Network for free as well as via the standard Fubo platform if you already have a subscription.

Watch Switzerland vs North Macedonia on Fubo Fubo TV is an official broadcaster of the Nations League. It is available in the United States at a range of price points, all of which offer a variety of access to other content.

Watch Switzerland vs North Macedonia in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Switzerland vs North Macedonia live on beIN SPORTS. The game will be shown on beIN SPORTS Connect.

Watch Switzerland vs North Macedonia on beIN Sports Watch Switzerland vs North Macedonia live on beIN SPORTS for $16.99 a month or $169.99 a year, which includes a 7-day free trial.

Switzerland vs North Macedonia: Nations League preview

Switzerland's win in Skopje was emphatic. Remo Freuler and Zeki Amdouni both scored in the first half and Amdouni grabbed a second with 15 minutes left on the clock to make sure.

Yakin has harnessed the momentum of what was a largely positive World Cup. His team won one knock-out match in 90 minutes and another on penalties before Argentina overpowered them in the quarter-finals.

Switzerland had to come from behind to beat Slovenia on Saturday but it took them next to no time to do so. Consequently another win in Lucerne would make them overwhelming favourites to clinch promotion to League A.

North Macedonia haven't scored in this Nations League campaign. In fact, they haven't scored in their last seven matches. Their last goal was scored by Rangers striker Bojan Miovski in a 7-1 loss to Wales nearly a year ago.

They're destined for League C, from which they were promoted in the last running of the Nations League having played the inaugural competition in League D.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Switzerland 3-0 North Macedonia

Yakin's boys are flying, so we're predicting a repeat of the recent meeting between these teams.