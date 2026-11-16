How to watch Switzerland vs Scotland for FREE: Live Streams, TV Channels & Predictions for Nations League clash

Watch Switzerland vs Scotland for free from anywhere as Sebastien Pocognoli's side face a must-win clash in Nations League Group B1. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Switzerland sealed promotion to League A with a 0-0 draw in Slovenia on Friday night — the first time they had dropped points in the campaign.

Scotland need to win and hope Slovenia fail to beat North Macedonia in Skopje to qualify for the League A/B play-offs next March.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Switzerland vs Scotland online, on TV, and from anywhere — including for FREE.

How to watch Switzerland vs Scotland for free in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch Switzerland vs Scotland live and for free.

The game will be shown on BBC Two, BBC Scotland and online on BBC iPlayer, with kick-off at 7:45pm GMT.

Outside of the UK? Use NordVPN to unlock your BBC iPlayer stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Switzerland vs Scotland for free on BBC iPlayer Switzerland vs Scotland will be broadcast live and for free on BBC Two and BBC Scotland, while you can also stream the game on BBC iPlayer. You just need a television licence and a BBC account with a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB).

Watch Switzerland vs Scotland from anywhere

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📺 Stream Switzerland vs Scotland

How to watch Switzerland vs Scotland in the US

Fubo TV will broadcast Switzerland vs Scotland on the Fubo Sports Network 4 channel. The game kicks-off at 2:45pm ET.

Not in the US? Access your usual Fubo TV stream with a VPN.

Watch Switzerland vs Scotland on Fubo TV Fubo TV is an official broadcaster of the Nations League. It is available in the United States at a range of price points, all of which offer a variety of access to other content.

How to watch Switzerland vs Scotland in Australia

Switzerland vs Scotland is live on beIN SPORTS in Australia.

The game will be shown on the beIN SPORTS CONNECT streaming service, with kick-off at 6:45am AEDT on Tuesday.

Abroad? Watch Switzerland vs Scotland on beIN SPORTS with a VPN.

Watch Switzerland vs Scotland on beIN SPORTS Watch Switzerland vs Scotland live on beIN SPORTS for $16.99 a month or $169.99 a year, with a 7-day free trial for new customers included in both plans.

Switzerland vs Scotland: Preview

Switzerland sealed promotion back to League A at the first time of asking thanks to their 0-0 draw in Slovenia on Friday, after a dominant campaign in Group B1.

With 11 goals scored and only one conceded, plus a perfect record until that stalemate in Maribor, the Swiss have shown themselves to be comfortably the best team in the group — none more so than when they cruised to a 3-0 win over Scotland in Glasgow in September.

Manager Murat Yakin will be without several key players for the clash in St Gallen, with midfielders Granit Xhaka and Johan Manzambi both injured, as well as Nottingham Forest striker Dan Ndoye and former Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji.

Scotland will hope those absences prove costly for Switzerland in a game they have to win, while also hoping North Macedonia — who are yet to pick up a point in Group B1 — take points off Slovenia.

Sebastien Pocognoli claimed his first home victory on Friday against the North Macedonians, thanks to John McGinn's second-half double. The Scots will need to produce their best performance under the Belgian manager if they are to triumph in St Gallen, though.

Scotland have no new injury concerns, but captain Andy Robertson is set to become his country's record appearance-maker. The Tottenham Hotspur defender should win his 103rd cap tonight, taking him past the legendary Sir Kenny Dalglish.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Switzerland 1-1 Scotland

The absence of key players should weaken the hosts, opening the door for Scotland to get a result — but maybe not the result they want.