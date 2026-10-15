How to watch Torreense vs Sunderland for FREE: Live streams and TV channels as the Wearsiders chase a second Europa League win

Watch Torreense vs Sunderland as the Black Cats look to follow their win over AZ with a first Europa League victory away from Wearside, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Sunderland have become accustomed to playing against second-tier opposition but they won't have been expecting to have to do so during their historic European tour this season.

Torreense won the Portuguese Cup last season, booking a place in the league phase of the Europa League, but missed out on promotion to the Liga Portugal when they lost over two legs in the play-offs.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Torreense vs Sunderland online and from anywhere, in the Europa League 2026/27.

Can I watch Torreense vs Sunderland for free?

Yes, Torreense vs Sunderland will be broadcast for free in Brazil on CazeTV's YouTube Channel.

The YouTube Channel requires no account or subscription, just click the link above and stream.

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Watch Torreense vs Sunderland from anywhere

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How to watch Torreense vs Sunderland in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Torreense vs Sunderland on TNT Sports and its streaming partner HBO Max.

The game is live on TNT Sports 2, with kick-off at 5:45pm BST.

Watch Torreense vs Sunderland on TNT Sports and HBO Max TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK, with live coverage of every Europa League and Conference League game, plus the vast majority of Champions League matches. You can add TNT Sports to your TV package for around £25-£30 per month on a long-term contract, but the easiest way to watch is through the HBO Max streaming platform for £25.99/month.

How to watch Torreense vs Sunderland in the US

US viewers can watch Torreense vs Sunderland on Paramount+. Kick-off is at 12:45pm ET.

Watch Torreense vs Sunderland on Paramount+ All Europa League fixtures are shown live on the Paramount+ streaming platform, included on the Essential package for $8.99 a month. You will also get access to every Champions League and Conference League game, as well as selected EFL matches.

How to watch Torreense vs Sunderland in Australia

Stan Sport is the home of the Europa League in Australia and is the place to go to watch Torreense vs Sunderland. Kick-off is at 2:45am AEST on Friday.

Torreense vs Sunderland: Preview

An extraordinary 2025/26 season put Torreense in the unusual situation of playing in Europe as a second division side.

Millwall, Birmingham City, Wigan Athletic and Ipswich Town have all done the same, but only the Lions actually qualified as a second-tier club – they lost the FA Cup final in 2004, but Manchester United qualified for the Champions League and Millwall took the UEFA Cup spot.

As if to accentuate the point, Sunderland aren't in Torres Vedras this evening. Torreense's European matches are being played in Faro because their home ground doesn't meet UEFA requirements.

SEE ALSO How to watch Europa League live streams from anywhere

Torreense's story continued with a maiden Europa League win at the first time of asking, and away from home to boot. Their 2-1 win against Lillestrom should ensure that Regis Le Bris and Sunderland don't take them for granted.

Sunderland also started their league phase campaign with three points. Enzo Le Fee's penalty saw them safely to a 1-0 home win against AZ in the middle of September.

The Black Cats lost their Premier League fixtures either side of the international break, however, and a 2-0 home defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday offered precious little positivity for a team with four points to show for their efforts so far.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Torreense 1-2 Sunderland

The Torreense story is quite a thing, but Faro is not home and Sunderland are not Lillestrom.