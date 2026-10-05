Ukraine vs Hungary: How to watch for free, live streams, kick-off time, predictions and preview for Nations League clash

Watch Ukraine vs Hungary today in the Nations League for free, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Ukraine and Hungary go head-to-head in the Nations League today, with both sides desperate for the win in Group B2.

Andrea Maldera’s side were torn apart by Northern Ireland last time out and will need a much-improved performance against a Hungary side who sit level on points with them heading into today’s clash.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Ukraine vs Hungary online and from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch Ukraine vs Hungary for free?

Yes! You can watch Ukraine vs Northern Ireland for free in France via L'Équipe Live Foot.

You can also watch for no cost in Hungary via M4 Sport Online.

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Watch Ukraine vs Hungary from anywhere

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How to watch Ukraine vs Hungary free in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch Ukraine vs Hungary on Amazon Prime Video.

Kick-off is at 7:45pm BST on Monday 05 October.

Watch Ukraine vs Hungary on Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video are providing live coverage of the game via its pay-per-view coverage, for the small price of £2.49.

Watch Ukraine vs Hungary in the US

Fans in the US can watch Ukraine vs Hungary on Fubo or ViX.

Watch the Nations League on Fubo TV Fubo TV will broadcast Ukraine vs Hungary. It is available in the United States at a range of price points, with a 5-day free trial available on all plans.

Watch Ukraine vs Hungary in Australia

beIN Sport Connect is broadcasting live coverage of Ukraine vs Hungary in Australia.

Ukraine vs Hungary: Preview

Ukraine and Hungary meet again on Monday night with both sides knowing that victory could be crucial in the race for the top two places in Nations League Group B2.

The two countries are level on four points after three matches, although their recent fortunes have differed. Ukraine began the campaign with a 1-0 victory over Hungary in Budapest, before drawing 0-0 with Georgia. However, Serhiy Rebrov's side suffered a major setback on Friday, losing 3-0 to Northern Ireland in Trnava.

SEE ALSO Find out why you should use a VPN to stream football

Hungary, meanwhile, bounced back from picking up just one point across their opening two games with a first victory of the campaign against Georgia, as Milos Kerkez headed in the winner midway through the first half.

Kerkez and his Liverpool teammate Dominik Szoboszlai will now be looking to lead their side to another crucial three points this evening.

Today's match will again take place at the Anton Malatinsky Stadium in Trnava, Slovakia, meaning Ukraine will not have genuine home advantage despite being the nominal hosts.

Squads

Ukraine

Goalkeepers: Anatolii Trubin («Benfica» Lisbon, Portugal), Dmytro Riznyk («Shakhtar» Donetsk), Georgii Yermakov («Kharkiv»).

Defenders: Illia Zabarnyi («Paris Saint-Germain», France), Mykola Matviyenko, Valeri Bondar (both — «Shakhtar» Donetsk), Eduard Sarapiy, Bohdan Mikhailichenko (both — «Polissya» Zhovkva), Vitalii Mykolenko («Everton» Liverpool, England), Taras Mykhalko («Dynamo» Kyiv), Illia Krups'kyi («Kharkiv»), Oleksandr Drambeyev («LNZ» Cherkasy).

Midfielders: Oleh Ocheret'ko, Yegor Nazarina (both — «Shakhtar» Donetsk), Volodymyr Brachko, Mykola Shaparenko, Andriy Yarmolenko (all — «Dynamo» Kyiv), Oleksandr Andrievskyi, Oleksandr Nazarenko (both — «Polissya» Zhovkva), Ivan Varfolomyiev («Lincoln», England), Georgii Sudakov («Benfica» Lisbon, Portugal), Maksym Khlyan («Gurnik» Zabrze, Poland), Oleksandr Zubkov («AEK» Athens, Greece), Viktor Tsygankov («Ajax» Amsterdam, Netherlands).

Forwards: Danylo Sikanchuk («Anderlecht» Brussels, Belgium), Artem Stepanov («Utrecht», Netherlands), Matvii Ponomarenko («Dynamo» Kyiv), Vladyslav Vanat («Girona», Spain), Roman Yaremchuk («Olympiacos» Piraeus, Greece), Artem Dovbyk («Bologna», Italy).

Hungary

Goalkeepers: Bence Gundel-Takács (ZTE), Ármin Pécsi (Hartberg), Balázs Tóth (Blackburn Rovers)



Defenders: Bendegúz Bolla (Rapid Wien), Márk Csinger (Groningen), Áron Doktorics (Vasas), Milos Kerkez (Liverpool), Ákos Markgráf (København), Willi Orbán (RB Leipzig)

Attila Osváth (Ferencváros), Callum Styles (West Bromwich Albion), Kornél Szűcs (Vojvodina), Bence Várkonyi (Qarabağ)



Midfielders: Áron Csongvai (Saint-Étienne), András Schäfer (Union Berlin), Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool), Tamás Szűcs (Famalicão), Alex Tóth (Bournemouth), Rajmund Tóth (Konyaspor), Milán Vitalis (AEK)



Forwards: Gábor Jurek (MTK Budapest), Dániel Lukács (Puskás Akadémia), Damir Redzic (RB Salzburg), Roland Sallai (Galatasaray), József Szalai (Paks), Barnabás Varga (AEK)

FourFourTwo's prediction

Ukraine 0-1 Northern Ireland

This could be a slow burner, but we think Northern Ireland just edge it with a late goal.