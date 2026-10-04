How to watch Wales vs Denmark for FREE: Live stream details and TV channels for Nations League match in Cardiff

Watch Wales vs Denmark for free from anywhere in the world as Craig Bellamy's side aim to follow their Norway win with another. Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the live stream details and TV channels wherever you are in the world.

Wales vs Denmark: key information Kick-Off Time: 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET / 4:45am AEST (Mon)

7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET / 4:45am AEST (Mon) Free Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK)

(UK) TV Channels: BBC Two (UK) / Fubo (US) / beIN Sports (AUS)

BBC Two (UK) / Fubo (US) / beIN Sports (AUS) Watch from anywhere: Get 75% off NordVPN

Speculation about Craig Bellamy's future as Wales manager has done nothing to distract from a terrific win in their last Nations League fixture.

Before they beat Norway, they lost 2-0 to Denmark in Copenhagen and fell to a 1-0 defeat to Portugal. Those defeats threatened to derail the international window but Bellamy masterminded a gutsy comeback victory in Cardiff.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Wales vs Denmark online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch Wales vs Denmark for free in the UK

UK viewers can watch Wales vs Denmark live and free on BBC Two, with coverage also available on BBC iPlayer. S4C will have Welsh language coverage.

Those away from the UK can access their free stream with a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch Wales vs Denmark on BBC iPlayer Fans in the UK can watch Wales vs Denmark on BBC iPlayer. All you need is a TV Licence and an account with a valid UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB)

Watch Wales vs Denmark from anywhere

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Watch Wales vs Denmark in the US

In the US, Fubo is an official broadcast partner of the UEFA Nations League. Wales vs Denmark will be available on Fubo Sports Network 2.

Watch Wales vs Denmark on Fubo Fubo TV is an official broadcaster of the Nations League. It is available in the United States at a range of price points, all of which offer a variety of access to other content.

Watch Wales vs Denmark in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Wales vs Denmark live on beIN SPORTS. The game will be shown on beIN SPORTS Connect.

Watch Wales vs Denmark on beIN Sports Watch Wales vs Denmark live on beIN SPORTS for $16.99 a month or $169.99 a year, which includes a 7-day free trial.

Wales vs Denmark: Nations League preview

Oscar Bobb's early goal was cancelled out by Dan James and Neco Williams either side of half time, and Wales go again at Cardiff City Stadium today.

That result means that Group A4 is delightfully bunched up behind runaway leaders Portugal with two games to go. Wales, Denmark and Norway have each won one and lost two, so this head-to-head could be a defining one in the chase for the play-offs.

Denmark were on the wrong end of a thrilling 4-2 against Portugal at Parken on Thursday night. With Cristiano Ronaldo having flounced out of the camp, his teammates stepped up to bank their third win in three.

Mikkel Damsgaard ended the night with a goal and an assist, his second and third goal contributions of the campaign - all in defeat.

Their lone win, which was against today's opponents, came courtesy of an own goal by Ben Davies and Gustav Isaksen in the second half in the Danish capital.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Wales 2-1 Denmark

FourFourTwo expects a close affair, but we're backing a Welsh win in the spirit of not sitting on the fence.