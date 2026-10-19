When is the FA Cup first-round draw?
The FA Cup first round draw takes place tonight, as the competition truly begins
The FA Cup first round draw is tonight, as League One and League Two sides enter the tournament.
We're back and we're ready to do it all over again, with the greatest cup competition on Earth welcoming 80 teams into the first round proper, including 32 non-league sides daring to dream of a giant-killing run.
So when's it on?
When is the FA Cup first-round draw?
The draw for the first round of the 2026/27 FA Cup takes place on Monday October 19, at around 6:35pm.
The television coverage starts at 6:30pm BST, with the draw itself expected to begin at approximately five minutes later.
How can I watch the FA Cup first-round draw?
The FA Cup first-round draw is live on TNT Sports 1, available to watch on HBO Max, hosted by Matt Smith.
If you don't have TNT Sports, you can always watch the draw live on the TNT Sports YouTube channel.
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What are the balls for the FA Cup first-round draw?
- Accrington Stanley
- AFC Wimbledon
- Barnet
- Barnsley
- Blackpool
- Bradford City
- Bristol Rovers
- Bromley
- Burton Albion
- Cambridge United
- Cheltenham Town
- Chesterfield
- Colchester United
- Crawley Town
- Crewe Alexandra
- Doncaster Rovers
- Exeter City
- Fleetwood Town
- Gillingham
- Grimsby Town
- Huddersfield Town
- Leicester City
- Leyton Orient
- Luton Town
- Mansfield Town
- Milton Keynes Dons
- Newport County
- Northampton Town
- Notts County
- Oldham Athletic
- Oxford United
- Peterborough United
- Plymouth Argyle
- Port Vale
- Reading
- Rochdale
- Rotherham United
- Salford City
- Sheffield Wednesday
- Shrewsbury Town
- Stevenage
- Stockport County
- Swindon Town
- Tranmere Rovers
- Walsall
- Wigan Athletic
- Wycombe Wanderers
- York City
- Harborough Town
- Chorley or Worcester City
- Gateshead or Stafford Rangers
- FC Halifax Town
- Guiseley
- Barrow or Gloucester City
- Marine
- Scunthorpe United
- Macclesfield or Anstey Nomads
- Altrincham or FC United Of Manchester
- Bury or Harrogate Town
- Spalding United or Alvechurch
- AFC Rushden & Diamonds
- Kidderminster Harriers
- Carlisle United
- AFC Fylde
- Salisbury
- Sutton United
- Chesham United or Forest Green Rovers
- Leatherhead or Yeovil Town
- Bedford Town or Cray Wanderers
- Hornchurch
- Aldershot Town or Tadley Calleva
- Oxford City
- Wimborne Town
- Wealdstone
- Boreham Wood
- Eastleigh
- Berkhamsted FC
- Sholing
- Plymouth Parkway
- Dover Athletic
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.
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