When is the FA Cup first-round draw?

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The FA Cup first round draw takes place tonight, as the competition truly begins

A fan of Wrexham holds up a replica tin foil FA Cup Trophy during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between AFC Wrexham and Nottingham Forest on January 9, 2026 in Wrexham, Wales.
(Image credit: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

The FA Cup first round draw is tonight, as League One and League Two sides enter the tournament.

We're back and we're ready to do it all over again, with the greatest cup competition on Earth welcoming 80 teams into the first round proper, including 32 non-league sides daring to dream of a giant-killing run.

So when's it on?

When is the FA Cup first-round draw?

FA Cup Trophy

The FA Cup returns (Image credit: Getty Images)

The draw for the first round of the 2026/27 FA Cup takes place on Monday October 19, at around 6:35pm.

The television coverage starts at 6:30pm BST, with the draw itself expected to begin at approximately five minutes later.

How can I watch the FA Cup first-round draw?

The FA Cup first-round draw is live on TNT Sports 1, available to watch on HBO Max, hosted by Matt Smith.

If you don't have TNT Sports, you can always watch the draw live on the TNT Sports YouTube channel.

What are the balls for the FA Cup first-round draw?

The balls for an FA Cup draw

The balls for an FA Cup draw (Image credit: Getty Images)
  1. Accrington Stanley
  2. AFC Wimbledon
  3. Barnet
  4. Barnsley
  5. Blackpool
  6. Bradford City
  7. Bristol Rovers
  8. Bromley
  9. Burton Albion
  10. Cambridge United
  11. Cheltenham Town
  12. Chesterfield
  13. Colchester United
  14. Crawley Town
  15. Crewe Alexandra
  16. Doncaster Rovers
  17. Exeter City
  18. Fleetwood Town
  19. Gillingham
  20. Grimsby Town
  21. Huddersfield Town
  22. Leicester City
  23. Leyton Orient
  24. Luton Town
  25. Mansfield Town
  26. Milton Keynes Dons
  27. Newport County
  28. Northampton Town
  29. Notts County
  30. Oldham Athletic
  31. Oxford United
  32. Peterborough United
  33. Plymouth Argyle
  34. Port Vale
  35. Reading
  36. Rochdale
  37. Rotherham United
  38. Salford City
  39. Sheffield Wednesday
  40. Shrewsbury Town
  41. Stevenage
  42. Stockport County
  43. Swindon Town
  44. Tranmere Rovers
  45. Walsall
  46. Wigan Athletic
  47. Wycombe Wanderers
  48. York City
  49. Harborough Town
  50. Chorley or Worcester City
  51. Gateshead or Stafford Rangers
  52. FC Halifax Town
  53. Guiseley
  54. Barrow or Gloucester City
  55. Marine
  56. Scunthorpe United
  57. Macclesfield or Anstey Nomads
  58. Altrincham or FC United Of Manchester
  59. Bury or Harrogate Town
  60. Spalding United or Alvechurch
  61. AFC Rushden & Diamonds
  62. Kidderminster Harriers
  63. Carlisle United
  64. AFC Fylde
  65. Salisbury
  66. Sutton United
  67. Chesham United or Forest Green Rovers
  68. Leatherhead or Yeovil Town
  69. Bedford Town or Cray Wanderers
  70. Hornchurch
  71. Aldershot Town or Tadley Calleva
  72. Oxford City
  73. Wimborne Town
  74. Wealdstone
  75. Boreham Wood
  76. Eastleigh
  77. Berkhamsted FC
  78. Sholing
  79. Plymouth Parkway
  80. Dover Athletic
Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.

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