The FA Cup first round draw is tonight, as League One and League Two sides enter the tournament.

We're back and we're ready to do it all over again, with the greatest cup competition on Earth welcoming 80 teams into the first round proper, including 32 non-league sides daring to dream of a giant-killing run.

So when's it on?

When is the FA Cup first-round draw?

The FA Cup returns (Image credit: Getty Images)

The draw for the first round of the 2026/27 FA Cup takes place on Monday October 19, at around 6:35pm.

The television coverage starts at 6:30pm BST, with the draw itself expected to begin at approximately five minutes later.

How can I watch the FA Cup first-round draw?

The FA Cup first-round draw is live on TNT Sports 1, available to watch on HBO Max, hosted by Matt Smith.

If you don't have TNT Sports, you can always watch the draw live on the TNT Sports YouTube channel.

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What are the balls for the FA Cup first-round draw?

The balls for an FA Cup draw (Image credit: Getty Images)