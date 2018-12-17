Europa League last 32: Draw in full
The draw for the round of 32 in the Europa League was made on Monday, throwing up some mouthwatering ties.
The draw for the last 32 of the Europa League is:
Viktoria Plzen v Dinamo Zagreb
Club Brugge v Red Bull Salzburg
Rapid Vienna v Inter Milan
Slavia Prague v Genk
Krasnodar v Bayer Leverkusen
FC Zurich v Napoli
Malmo v Chelsea
Shakhtar Donetsk v Eintracht Frankfurt
Celtic v Valencia
Rennes v Real Betis
Olympiacos v Dynamo Kiev
Lazio v Sevilla
Fenerbahce v Zenit St Petersburg
Sporting CP v Villarreal
BATE v Arsenal
Galatasaray v Benfica
The first legs will be played on February 12/14 with the returns scheduled for February 20/21.
