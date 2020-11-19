Euro 2020 News and Features
Latest about Euro 2020
10 reasons 2020 was actually good for football
By Ed McCambridge
We know 2020 sucked, but from Scottish success to fan protests, here’s a few reasons it wasn’t all bad
The story of 2020, told by FourFourTwo covers
By FourFourTwo Staff
From Marcus Rashford to Jose Mourinho, with Arsene Wenger, Lionel Messi and Jose Mourinho (again) along the way, revisit the weirdest of years through the medium of FourFourTwo covers
Which member of England's Golden Generation will be the first to manage the Three Lions? What Gareth Southgate thinks of the new young coaches
By Ed McCambridge
England manager Gareth Southgate has told FFT that Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Wayne Rooney should be aiming for the biggest role in English football
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.