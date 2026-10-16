Alex Scott backs Millie Bright as ex-Lioness most likely to become coach

Alex Scott has backed Millie Bright to become a football coach, believing the former England defender has learned from one of the best in the game.

Bright retired from international football in October 2025 before announcing her retirement from all football in April 2026.

The former Lionesses team-mates shared the pitch for England, including at Euro 2017, with Scott backing Bright as a coach of the future.

Scott backs Bright for coaching career

Alex Scott is an ambassador for the Chase football coaching programme (Image credit: FUSE)

Alex Scott believes Millie Bright has the qualities to become a successful football coach following her retirement from playing.

Bright, who earned 88 caps for England, called time on her international career in October 2025 after missing Euro 2025, before announcing her retirement from all football in April 2026.

The former Chelsea defender was a key figure for club and country, helping the Lionesses win Euro 2022 and captaining England in Leah Williamson’s injury absense to the reach the final of the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Scott, who won 140 England caps during her own playing career, believes Bright has gained valuable experience from working under Emma Hayes at Chelsea.

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"Do I think Millie would make a great coach? Absolutely," Scott said.

"She has been in a Chelsea environment and learnt under Emma Hayes, who is an incredible coach, with everything she's won at Chelsea and is now coaching the USA national team.

"So no doubt Emma has passed on a lot to Millie, so Millie would make a great coach."

Scott and Bright's England careers overlapped, with the pair both part of the national team's Euro 2017 tournament.

Scott highlights importance of role models

Scott was speaking after returning to her former secondary school, Langdon Park School in Tower Hamlets, where she surprised pupils and reflected on the people who helped shape her own journey in football.

The former England international joined a football training session with the students and highlighted the influence that teachers, coaches and positive role models can have on young people.

The visit also marked Scott's introduction as an ambassador for the Chase football coaching programme, which aims to shine a light on the positive impact coaches can have in communities across the UK.