'Alexia Putellas coming over here shows where women's football is at in England' Keira Walsh on why she wants her friend and rival to succeed in WSL

Keira Walsh and Alexia Putellas know each other well as both teammates and rivals

Born in Rochdale and a product of Blackburn Rovers' academy, Chelsea midfielder Keira Walsh admits that she still doesn't know London intimately well a year after making the move from Barcelona.

But the England midfielder has a new friend and a new rival to see the sights with following Alexia Putellas' own transfer to the capital this summer.

Two-time Ballon d'Or winner Putellas is now plying her trade at London City Lionesses, who are running Manchester City and Walsh's own Chelsea close at the top of the Women's Super League.

Walsh told FourFourTwo that her former Barca teammate was in contact before her surprise move, saying: "She messaged me a little bit and then said, ‘Maybe I'll see you in London soon’ and I said, ‘I think you might do!’

"We’re actually going to meet for dinner from time to time, so it'll be nice to catch up.

Keira Walsh and Alexia Putellas enjoyed good times together at Barcelona (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I can‘t show her the ropes of London yet as I still don’t know much about London myself!"

Chelsea and London Lionesses are set to meet on Sunday, December 13 in what already looks likely to be a top-of-the-table encounter.

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But Walsh said: "I'm going to be facing her but she’s a friend, a really great team-mate and a good captain.

"First and foremost, I do want her to be successful. I want her to have a really good year here.

"She's a big name, so fans are going to be looking out for her, but she's definitely got the talent to back that up."

Alexia Putellas is making an impact at London City Lionesses (Image credit: Getty Images)

Walsh's own return to England last year, with Chelsea, was a boon for WSL - and she believes adding Putellas to the mix only raises the league's profile yet further.

Walsh said: "I hope she has an impact in the league. To see the likes of Alexia coming over and playing here, it shows where women's football is at in England.

"It’s really exciting to have one of the best, if not the best player in the world in our league.