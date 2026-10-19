Sarina Wiegman signs new England women's deal

Sarina Wiegman has signed an extension to remain England women's manager for another two years.

The Dutch head coach was set to leave the Lionesses after next year's World Cup – but after this new deal, she will lead them to a third European Championship in Germany in 2029.

In leading England to the Euros in 2029, Wiegman will be looking to win the tournament for the fourth time in a row, having done it twice with England and once with her native Netherlands.

Sarina Wiegman looking to make history with next two England women's tournaments

Wiegman has been hugely successful with England (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

“I am so happy to be able to carry on with this squad and cannot think of a better job in football,” Wiegman said after the announcement of the deal.

“Working for a world-class organisation like The FA, and alongside so many people dedicated to winning England teams and the growth of our game, excites me every day.”

England have next year's World Cup in Brazil to look forward to before they turn attentions to another Euros, as runners-up in Australia to Spain three years ago.

The Lionesses recently qualified for the second round of the play-offs to get to the competition next summer, beating Greece 8-1 on aggregate last week to set up a tie with Ukraine.

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“My main concern right now is absolutely the World Cup, and helping this squad realise their potential in the years to come,” Wiegman said, adding, “We have an important job to do to confirm our place in Brazil, and hopefully we can do that and give the country another special summer to remember next year.”

Wiegman has overseen a golden era in English women's football since taking over the reins from Phil Neville in September 2021.

The national team triumphed at Wembley Stadium to beat Germany in the final of Euro 2022 to lift the Lionesses' first-ever trophy, before beating the Spanish last summer, as Wiegman became the manager in history – men's or women's – to reach five consecutive major international finals.

Sarina Wiegman was appointed as England in 2021

Should England reach the World Cup next summer, they will go into the tournament as one of the favourites alongside the likes of Spain and the United States, but with the Lionesses still in transition, it could be the final tournament for a number of familiar faces who have enjoyed recent success under Wiegman.

The draw for the World Cup takes place on December 11 at the Museum of Modern Art in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, ahead of the Dutchwoman is looking to become the first coach to win four successive European Championships in 2029, after equalling Christina Theune's record of three with Germany last summer.

Wiegman has a 70 per cent win record as England manager, with 58 victories from 82 fixtures and just 11 losses in her five years in charge.