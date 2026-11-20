Jeff Stelling hosted Soccer Saturday for 29 years between 1994 and 2023 – but the end of his tenure has given him the opportunity to explore the world this year.

Stelling is currently starring in BBC One show Celebrity Race Across The World, having recently travelled from Borneo to Malaysia alongside his son Matt.

The rules of the expedition, however, meant Stelling wasn’t allowed to contact home or find out the scores of his beloved Hartlepool United.

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A catchphrase that follows him

Jeff Stelling (Image credit: Enterprise)

Among the competition in the other three pairs were singers Sam Ryder and Ella Eyre, plus the offspring of Katie Price and Peter Andre, although Stelling admits to FourFourTwo that the show wasn’t exactly relaxed.

“It was incredibly stressful, because you’ve got no phone, you can’t find the football scores – no credit cards, £26 a day between the two of you for transport, food and accommodation, and you find yourself sleeping on floors, surrounded by rats in some cases,” he told us.

Chris Kamara (Image credit: Alamy)

“But you see the most incredible sights, things I didn’t know existed. It was an amazing experience.”

Even in the remote north of Australia, Stelling still heard the familiar catchphrase of 'Unbelievable, Jeff!' – once coined by his Soccer Saturday pal Chris Kamara.

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“Wherever I go, someone will shout it and laugh as if it’s the first time it’s ever been done…” Stelling smiles – in this week’s episode, it was clear that hearing the catchphrase cheered him up, after a tough few days of travelling.

“It became part of football terminology – could you believe from the beginnings of Soccer Saturday that, 30 years later, people still use it? When I was in Australia, a gang of guys outside a hostel shouted it.”

Stelling travelled with his son on this occasion, having previously ventured to far-flung places with Kamara – heading to Sri Lanka on World’s Most Dangerous Roads.

If he’d had to choose a former footballer to travel with for Celebrity Race Across The World, who would have been the worst person he could have chosen?

“Oh, Gabby Agbonlahor,” Stelling replies instantly with a laugh, referencing his talkSPORT colleague. “His geographical knowledge isn’t quite of the standard required. He couldn’t do Race Across Birmingham!”

"Watching Hartlepool isn't therapeutic"

Jeff Stelling at Woking FC (Image credit: Enterprise)

Stelling was speaking to FFT at the home of Woking FC as part of National League’s title sponsor Enterprise’s Local Legends campaign.

Nominations are being invited for unsung heroes across the league’s three divisions, with six eventually chosen to have their faces displayed on Wembley Way on National League play-off final weekend in May. Enterprise will also donate to community or charitable initiatives of all six associated clubs.

“In the National League, and National League North and South, virtually every club is the heartbeat of the community – there’s no other occasion when so many people from different walks of life within that community will be together,” says Stelling, whose boyhood club returned to the National League in 2023.

Jeff Stelling watches Hartlepool

“Watching Hartlepool isn’t always therapeutic, but there’s nothing bigger in the community than Hartlepool United.

“For clubs like us, when the good times are so few and far between, you remember them far better. When we won promotion from the National League to the Football League in 2021, it was one of the greatest days of my life.”

There will be more from Stelling on his career in football in the next issue of FourFourTwo magazine.

Jeff Stelling has launched Enterprise’s search for the National League’s Local Legends – celebrating those who turn up for their club and community week in, week out. Click here to nominate.