Alessia Russo has two European Championships and a Champions League to her name and has established herself as one of England’s most prolific strikers.

In another impressive year for the 27-year-old, she became the highest-scoring English player in UEFA Women's Champions League history with a recent hat-trick against Benfica, was named England Women's Player of the Year and earned a place in the FIFPRO Women's World 11.

Speaking to former Three Lions striker Ian Wright at the launch of her new long-term partnership with Lucozade, the England and Arsenal forward discussed how she fell in love with football and the mentality behind her performances.

Russo has enjoyed huge success with England (Image credit: Getty Images)

Russo grew up in Maidstone, Kent and football always featured in her life.

“Football has always been a massive part of my life,” she said. “Growing up, my dad would take me to watch women’s games at Charlton, and I remember looking up to those players and dreaming of doing the same one day.

“To see how far the game has come is incredible. Women’s football is now about so much more than what happens on the pitch. It’s influencing fashion, culture and bringing communities together in ways I could never have imagined growing up.

“To be part of that journey is really special.”

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Now one of the leading strikers in world football, Russo believes her calm approach is one of her biggest strengths when it comes to finding the back of the net.

"I've always been really laid back. I'm always wanting to win. Just because I'm not angry or shouting or screaming, doesn't mean I don't want to win and I don't want to score," she said.

"I think that calmness is something that I try and bring to the game. And I think as a striker, you have to be calm in and around the box. When things aren't going your way, I just kind of strip it back. I like to train hard and then whatever happens in the game happens.

Russo is in her fourth season with Arsenal (Image credit: Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images)

"You can't control a whole lot as a No.9. You're quite reliant on other players. But what you can control is the moments that you do get."

The partnership will see Russo work with Lucozade Sport to better understand her individual hydration and fuelling requirements, with the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil on the horizon.

She will also help inform future product innovation as the brand continues its longstanding support of the Lionesses, dating back to 2006.