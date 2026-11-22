For a generation of football fans in the UK, Soccer AM was a staple of their Saturday morning routine.

The Sky TV show combined football, comedy and celebrity guests, all with a healthy dose of general chaos.

When TV newcomer and longtime Soccer AM fan Max Rushden landed the co-presenter job alongside Helen Chamberlain in 2008, he was thrown into a world he had never experienced before.

Max Rushden on landing the Soccer AM job

Rushden alongside co-host Helen Chamberlain (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Getting the job was mad because I'd never done a TV show in my life, and it definitely showed in the first two years,” Rushden tells FourFourTwo.

“But I loved the show – I was a fan of the week in 2000 and watched it religiously until about two or three years before getting the job, so the whole thing was surreal.”

Soccer AM's Max Rushden Trials with Basingstoke Town FC - YouTube Watch On

Rushden’s journey from avid viewer to presenter had plenty of twists, including an audition for another iconic British TV programme.

“I was doing a breakfast show on Radio London, but I had to go back to reading the news because I wasn't famous,” he continues.

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“I thought, ‘OK, I'll make a show and send it to everybody' – the only two people who replied were from the Travel Channel, who said I was boring, and Sky Sports, who asked me to go in for a chat.

“I bowled in, chatted about Cambridge and Soccer AM for an hour. They said they might have something for me in a couple of months, but I didn't expect much.”

After leaving the audition with low expectations, Rushden continued to explore other possibilities.

Tim Lovejoy and Helen Chamberlain on Soccer AM (Image credit: PA Images)

“In the meantime, I'd got an audition for Blue Peter,” he reveals before receiving a life-changing telephone call.

“Before I went to it, I got a call from Sky and they asked, “Do you want to do Soccer AM?” My head just exploded and I was trying to play it cool.

"I signed the contract and s**t myself for a month before the show started.”