Terry Venables came in to work alongside Bryan Robson as a managerial duo

Mark Schwarzer has revealed that he feared a difficult reunion with Terry Venables when the former Australia manager arrived at Middlesbrough – only to find that the coach was willing to put their past disagreement behind them.

The pair had fallen out over Schwarzer’s availability for international duty in 1997, when the goalkeeper chose to honour a commitment to Boro rather than join an Australia squad under Venables.

Schwarzer had reason to worry about the potential for awkwardness when Venables was appointed to work alongside Bryan Robson at the Riverside in December 2000, tasked with helping Middlesbrough to beat the drop.

Schwarzer told FourFourTwo: “I was worried when Terry came in, because his previous job had been manager of Australia.

“I’d just joined Middlesbrough when we had that League Cup semi-final at the same time as an Australia call-up.

Terry Venables managed Mark Schwarzer for Australia (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Terry had made it clear that if he called you up, he expected you to be there

"Bryan Robson asked him if I could stay because it was one of the biggest games in Middlesbrough’s history.”

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“Terry initially agreed, then three days beforehand called and said I had to choose. I told him I’d made a commitment to my club. He didn’t pick me again, including for the World Cup play-off against Iran.

“When he arrived at Middlesbrough, I wondered if there might be a problem. To his credit, he was brilliant. He basically said 'These things happen, let’s move on'."

Instead of allowing the dispute to linger, Schwarzer says Venables did a fantastic job of working out how to get Middlesbrough back in form

Terry Venables was somehow able to avoid stepping on Bryan Robson's toes (Image credit: Getty Images)

He said: “He made a huge impact at Middlesbrough. He spoke to everyone about what they thought was going wrong, then made his own mind up about how to address it.

“Terry was exceptional at not undermining Bryan. Robbo was still at the front of things but had this incredible coach to learn from. If Terry hadn’t come in, we would have been relegated.”

Boro eventually finished the 2000-01 Premier League season in 14th, well clear of the drop.