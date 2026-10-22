Who is Oceane Hurtre? The Birmingham City talent chasing Bunny Shaw down in the Golden Boot race

Oceane Hurtre is flying in the WSL

Océane Hurtré has taken the Women's Super League by storm since Birmingham City's return to the top flight after they were crowned WSL 2 champions.

The 22-year-old French forward has scored six goals in her first six games, putting her hot on the heels of Manchester City's Bunny Shaw in the Golden Boot race.

But who is Birmingham's rising star?

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From PSG prospect to Birmingham's rising star

Hurtre scored against Arsenal at the Emirates (Image credit: Steffan Bowen/Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Océane Hurtré is quickly establishing herself as one of the WSL's most exciting young talents, making an immediate impact following Birmingham City’s return to the top flight this season.

Born in Rennes, France, the 22-year-old came through the academies of Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon before returning to PSG, where she made her professional debut at just 16.

After loan spells at Dijon and Bordeaux, the attacker joined Birmingham in August 2025 on a three year deal, swapping the French top flight for a new challenge in England.

Her first season saw her make 21 appearances in WSL 2, registering three goals and three assists as Birmingham secured promotion. She also scored a hat-trick in an 8-0 FA Cup victory over Chatham Town in February 2026.

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Hurtré is now proving she can make the step up at the highest level.

As well as being a clinical goalscorer, she is comfortable taking on defenders out wide and is able to combine her pace with creativity to create chances fot her teammates, making her vital to Birmingham’s hopes of staying up this season.

Her performances have also earned international recognition, with Hurtre receiving her first senior France call-up earlier this month, marking her debut with a goal in a 9-0 victory over Latvia.

Having been a part of the France squad at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in 2022 and 2024, , she will now have her sights set on keeping her place in the senior squad ahead of Brazil 2027.

The stats: Hurtré's flying start

Hurtre scored on her senior international debut in October 2026 (Image credit: Lilou Cassin/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Six games into the 2026/27 Women's Super League season, Hurtré has emerged as a serious contender in the Golden Boot race after six games, scoring six goals and providing one assist.

Only Manchester City's Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw has found the net more often, with seven goals.

Hurtré's tally is particularly impressive given Birmingham's difficult start to life back in the top flight, sitting second-bottom, only to Charlton, another newly-promoted side.

Despite the team's struggles for results, she has consistently delivered up front.

She opened her account this season with a goal against champions Manchester City before scoring and assisting in a 2-2 draw with Brighton. She also scored at Emirates Stadium as Brimingham drew 1-1 with Arsenal.

Can Hurtre really challenge Shaw for the Golden Boot? It's early days but she has given herself every chance of making the race an interesting one.