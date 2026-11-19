Who are the two men running against Gianni Infantino in FIFA president election?
FIFA have announced the three candidates running to be elected as president of the world's governing body
Since replacing Sepp Blatter amid a corruption scandal in 2016, FIFA president Gianni Infantino has solidified his grip on world football’s governing body.
He expanded the men's World Cup to 48 teams, introduced VAR, and has significantly increased development funding for member federations - a move that ensured his unchallenged re-election in 2019 and 2023.
However, the political landscape has shifted this past year, following a fierce backlash against his aborted plan to sell stakes in World Cup profits to private investors. In short, Infantino’s uncontested reign is officially over.
Gianni Infantino faces FIFA presidency challenge
Two football administrators have formally submitted their candidatures, securing the necessary backing from five member federations. When the 211 member associations vote in Morocco on March 18, 2027, Infantino will face two very different challengers.
Here is a look at the two men attempting to unseat him.
Philippe Diallo
Philippe Diallo represents the most direct threat to Infantino. The 63-year-old took over as president of the French Football Federation (FFF) in 2023, and although a relatively recent arrival into the upper echelons of international football politics, he is a veteran sports administrator.
Backed by UEFA, who have spearheaded the resistance against Infantino, Diallo’s campaign is built upon reform and transparency.
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Diallo has served on the UEFA Executive Committee and balanced domestic reform in France while overseeing a period of success for the national team and women’s game. He recently implemented a major grassroots initiative in France aimed at doubling registered female players to 500,000.
Diallo has lodged a direct attack on Infantino’s 'solitary governance', publicly questioning FIFA’s strategy of seeking private billions when the governing body already holds vast cash reserves.
“My vision is that of open governance,” Diallo recently stated. “It's one where the authorities truly play their role and the president is in charge of vision and strategy but leaves the day-to-day management to the secretary general.”
Kohzo Tashima
From the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), Kohzo Tashima brings a different background to the election. Tashima, 69, is a former Japanese international who transitioned into coaching youth national teams before climbing the administrative ladder.
Tashima’s experience is embedded in the traditional structures of the sport and served as the president of the Japan Football Association (JFA) from 2016 to 2024. He currently holds the title of honorary president. He has also served on both the FIFA Council and the AFC executive committee, earning a reputation as a reliable bureaucrat.
While Diallo focuses on the opacity of Infantino’s reign, Tashima's campaign hinges on a platform of restoring moral authority to FIFA.
After his candidacy was officially submitted by the JFA, Tashima emphasised the need for a stronger sense of ethics at the top of world football. “We will share with the world the importance of fair play, respect and integrity,” he said. He has vowed to make FIFA a "healthier and more trusted organisation."
The 2027 election in Morocco could be the most closely contested battle for the definitive seat of world football in generations.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
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