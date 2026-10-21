The Times apologises to Gianni Infantino after ‘second salary’ claims and FIFA backlash

The Times has apologised for false information relayed by the publication about Gianni Infantino.

The Times has issued a correction and apology to both Gianni Infantino and FIFA for a story published on October 13, containing false information about the body's President.

In that article, it was alleged that the FIFA President had taken a “second salary” that had not been disclosed, which The Times now admit was incorrect.

FIFA responded to the apology on X (formerly Twitter) by claiming: “It is evident that there is a concerted and ongoing effort by some to undermine FIFA and its President.

FIFA respond to ‘second salary’ correction and apology from The Times after publishing false Gianni Infantino story

Infantino has came under serious scrutiny in 2026. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The statement continued: “FIFA urges the media to act responsibly and carefully verify all sourcing to prevent the publication and subsequent reproduction of false and defamatory information.

In their apology, The Times accepted that regulations do not require FIFA to include certain expenses and reimbursements received by its President in the annual report.

That is because they are not considered to be “compensation” under Swiss reporting requirements, making the publication’s “second salary” claim false.

Their apology and correction read: “On 13 October 2026 (Sport), we reported that Gianni Infantino received a “second salary” from Fifa, which Fifa had failed to disclose.

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“This is incorrect. There was no ‘second salary.’ Regulations do not require Fifa to include expenses and reimbursements received by Mr Infantino in its annual report as they are not considered “compensation” under Swiss reporting requirements.

Additionally, The Times apologised for a second false claim, related to Infantino purchasing, alleging, a Miami property at a suspected undervalue.

“We also accept Mr Infantino did not purchase a property in Miami at a suspected undervalue as we reported,” continued The Times’ statement.

FIFA were left outraged by the claims. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“And neither he nor his family are the legal or beneficial owners of Shadi LLC and have no control over that company, as we suggested.

“We are happy to make these corrections and apologise to Mr Infantino and Fifa for the errors.”

In response, an outraged FIFA clarified that they “welcome legitimate scrutiny,” but that The Times crossed that line.

“Scrutiny is not a license to amplify false allegations. Where reporting is inaccurate, misleading, or totally false, as in this case, FIFA will continue to challenge it directly and vigorously.”