‘We had a long list of criteria for clubs we were looking at, and Shrewsbury Town ticked all the boxes’ Former Premier League star Brad Friedel tells FFT why he and his American consortium recently bought a League Two club
US goalkeeping legend explains why he's become sporting director at the New Meadow
Brad Friedel made 450 Premier League appearances during a long and distinguished career at the top level – now he’s embarking upon a new challenge in League Two.
Following retirement in 2015, Friedel later had spells managing the USA under 19s side and MLS club New England Revolution, before a brief stint as an advisor at Besiktas in Turkey.
Earlier this month, he became the new sporting director at Shrewsbury Town, after being part of a US consortium that completed a takeover of the club.
Why they chose the Shropshire side
Shrewsbury have endured tough times in recent seasons as they waited for new investment, suffering relegation from League One in 2024, then finishing 19th in the fourth tier last term.
They sit mid-table in League Two this season, though, and had previously spent a decade in the third tier.
Scott Davidson's American-based consortium Biscayne ST LLC have now bought the club, with Friedel moving to the area to take a hands-on role as sporting director.
Speaking to FourFourTwo in his new role, he explained that he’s relishing the challenge and that Shrewsbury were very carefully chosen from a list of possible options.
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“We had a long look at clubs, and we had a long list of criteria for clubs,” he said, speaking in association with 711 Sports.
“We looked in the United Kingdom, we looked in various places throughout Europe and when all was said and done, it was Shrewsbury Town that ticked the boxes for us.
“We feel that there’s just an incredible upside and potential in the town and at the club, and we feel we’ve created a very good board that can help the community, as well as the team on the pitch.
“We feel there are areas for improvement at the club, but we also feel there’s a very strong base that was previously built at the club, so it was a long list of reasons why it made sense for us.”
There will be more from Friedel about Shrewsbury and his career in football in FourFourTwo soon.
Chris joined FourFourTwo in 2015 and has reported from 20 countries, in places as varied as Jerusalem and the Arctic Circle. He's interviewed Pele, Zlatan and Santa Claus (it's a long story), as well as covering the World Cup, Euro 2020 and the Clasico. He previously spent 10 years as a newspaper journalist, and completed the 92 in 2017.
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