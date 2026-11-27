Brad Friedel made 450 Premier League appearances during a long and distinguished career at the top level – now he’s embarking upon a new challenge in League Two.

Following retirement in 2015, Friedel later had spells managing the USA under 19s side and MLS club New England Revolution, before a brief stint as an advisor at Besiktas in Turkey.

Earlier this month, he became the new sporting director at Shrewsbury Town, after being part of a US consortium that completed a takeover of the club.

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Why they chose the Shropshire side

Brad Friedel (Image credit: Alamy)

Shrewsbury have endured tough times in recent seasons as they waited for new investment, suffering relegation from League One in 2024, then finishing 19th in the fourth tier last term.

They sit mid-table in League Two this season, though, and had previously spent a decade in the third tier.

Friedel has become sporting director at Shrewsbury (Image credit: Nick Potts)

Scott Davidson's American-based consortium Biscayne ST LLC have now bought the club, with Friedel moving to the area to take a hands-on role as sporting director.

Speaking to FourFourTwo in his new role, he explained that he’s relishing the challenge and that Shrewsbury were very carefully chosen from a list of possible options.

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“We had a long look at clubs, and we had a long list of criteria for clubs,” he said, speaking in association with 711 Sports.

“We looked in the United Kingdom, we looked in various places throughout Europe and when all was said and done, it was Shrewsbury Town that ticked the boxes for us.

“We feel that there’s just an incredible upside and potential in the town and at the club, and we feel we’ve created a very good board that can help the community, as well as the team on the pitch.

“We feel there are areas for improvement at the club, but we also feel there’s a very strong base that was previously built at the club, so it was a long list of reasons why it made sense for us.”

There will be more from Friedel about Shrewsbury and his career in football in FourFourTwo soon.