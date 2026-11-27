EA FC 27 is out now

Black Friday has officially landed, delivering the biggest price cuts on EA Sports FC 27 since its autumn release.

Football fans can make big savings on standalone physical copies across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch, along with deals on bundles and wireless controller packages.

Here, we've compiled what we think are some of the best deals for all the gamers out there.

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Theo Walcott plays EA FC 27 at the game's launch (Image credit: Getty Images)

1. EA Sports FC 27 Standard Edition (PS5 & Xbox Series X)

Current Price: £34.99 (PS5) / £29.00 (Xbox Series X) (Was £69.99)

Platform: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

The physical standard edition of EA Sports FC 27 has dropped by up to 50% on Amazon.

Key Features: The Grounds social football playground, rebuilt Manager Career Transfer Market with Dynamic OVRs, Football Ultimate Team with the new FUT Gallery, and updated 2026/27 squads and kits.

Why it's a great deal: Slashing up to £40 off the RRP just two months after September's launch makes this the lowest physical price yet for current-gen consoles.

2. EA Sports FC 27 Standard Edition (Nintendo Switch)

Current Price: £24.49 (Was £48.00)

Platform: Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch OLED, Nintendo Switch Lite

The physical cartridge version of EA Sports FC 27 is available for under £25 at Argos (and matched at Amazon UK).

Key Features: Full cartridge release featuring The Grounds, Manager Career, Football Ultimate Team, and updated 2026/27 club and international squads.

Why it's a great deal: Nearly half off the original asking price with same-day click-and-collect available at Argos, making it an easy stocking filler.

3. EA Sports FC 27 Standard Edition (Nintendo Switch 2)

Current Price: £28.99 (Physical) / £29.99 (Digital eShop) (Was £59.99)

Platform: Nintendo Switch 2

You can grab the physical cartridge at Very's EA Sports FC Black Friday hub for £28.99, or download it digitally for £29.99 via the Nintendo eShop.

Key Features: Enhanced Switch 2 visuals and frame rates, The Grounds social mode, revamped Manager Career transfers, and Football Ultimate Team.

Why it's a great deal: Cutting £30 off a flagship Switch 2 sports title so soon after launch is rare - just note the eShop digital discount ends on November 29.

5. EA Sports FC 27 Ultimate Edition (Xbox & PC)

Current Price: £49.99 (Was £89.99)

Platform: Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Digital codes for the Ultimate Edition are discounted by £40 on Amazon UK.

Key Features: Full base game plus bonus FC Points, Football Ultimate Team evolution slots, and extra cosmetics.

Why it's a great deal: If you regularly spend on FC Points in Ultimate Team, getting the Ultimate Edition for £20 less than the Standard Edition's launch RRP effectively pays for itself.