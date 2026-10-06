Best EA Sports FC 27 deals available right now for Amazon Prime Big Deal Day

EA FC 27 is out now

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days (6-7 October) has officially launched, delivering the first major price cuts on EA Sports FC 27 since its autumn release.

Football fans can save up to 20% on standalone physical copies across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch, along with huge savings on bundles and wireless controller packages.

Here, we've compiled what we think are two of the best deals for all the gamers out there.

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Theo Walcott plays EA FC 27 at the game's launch last month (Image credit: Getty Images)

1. EA Sports FC 27 Standard Edition (PS5 & Xbox Series X)

Current Price: £58.50 (Was £69.99)

Platform: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

The standard edition of EA Sports FC 27 has dropped below £60 on Amazon.

Key Features: Full HyperMotionV animation updates, refreshed Ultimate Team chemistry options, updated 2026/27 squads and kits.

Why it's a great deal: Shaving £10 off a brand-new release just weeks after launch makes this the single best physical game deal of Prime Day.

2. EA Sports FC 27 Standard Edition (Nintendo Switch)

Current Price: £50.49 (Was £59.99)

Platform: Nintendo Switch 2

Get EA Sports FC 27 on Nintendo Switch 2 here.

Key Features: Full Frostbite Engine gameplay, portable PlayStyles+, local handheld multiplayer.

Why it's a great deal: £10 off the handheld version of the game offers great value for gamers who prefer playing on the move.

Which EAFC 27 Deal Should You Buy?

For existing console owners, the Standard Edition for PS5 or Xbox Series X at £58.50 is the easy standout choice for immediate value.