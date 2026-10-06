Best EA Sports FC 27 deals available right now for Amazon Prime Big Deal Day
Get your hands on a copy of the new EA Sports FC 27 game with these Amazon Prime Big Deal Day deals
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days (6-7 October) has officially launched, delivering the first major price cuts on EA Sports FC 27 since its autumn release.
Football fans can save up to 20% on standalone physical copies across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch, along with huge savings on bundles and wireless controller packages.
Here, we've compiled what we think are two of the best deals for all the gamers out there.
1. EA Sports FC 27 Standard Edition (PS5 & Xbox Series X)
Current Price: £58.50 (Was £69.99)
Platform: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S
The standard edition of EA Sports FC 27 has dropped below £60 on Amazon.
Key Features: Full HyperMotionV animation updates, refreshed Ultimate Team chemistry options, updated 2026/27 squads and kits.
Why it's a great deal: Shaving £10 off a brand-new release just weeks after launch makes this the single best physical game deal of Prime Day.
2. EA Sports FC 27 Standard Edition (Nintendo Switch)
Current Price: £50.49 (Was £59.99)
Platform: Nintendo Switch 2
Get EA Sports FC 27 on Nintendo Switch 2 here.
Key Features: Full Frostbite Engine gameplay, portable PlayStyles+, local handheld multiplayer.
Why it's a great deal: £10 off the handheld version of the game offers great value for gamers who prefer playing on the move.
Which EAFC 27 Deal Should You Buy?
For existing console owners, the Standard Edition for PS5 or Xbox Series X at £58.50 is the easy standout choice for immediate value.
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Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
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