Ready for Football Manager 27? This gaming laptop is now 25% off for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

Football Manager 27 is dropping very soon – and you know what that means.

That's right: your evenings are no longer yours, as you battle to take whichever National League minnows you've randomly clicked on to Champions League glory before you're 40.

And that means upgrading your computer to handle the game…

Latest Videos From FourFourTwo Watch full video here:

This Lenovo LOQ Essential laptop has 25 per cent off

Lenovo LOQ Essential Dominate every game with peak speed and visual precision. Driven by an 8-core AMD Ryzen 7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, this laptop delivers ultra-fast processing and smooth visuals on a fluid 144Hz 100% sRGB display. Featuring advanced cooling and tactile keys, it's built for FM marathons.

Football Manager relies heavily on CPU power to process massive player databases, simulate hundreds of thousands of background matches, and calculate complex AI decisions across multiple active leagues – so you need something powerful, right?

Powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 processor with eight cores and 16 threads, this laptop excels at handling these heavy computational workloads: it significantly cuts down processing times between matchdays, allowing you to advance through seasons quickly and seamlessly even with extensive database setups.

While FM is traditionally CPU-focused, rumours are that the match engine is going to be upgraded even further this year: you're going to have to get with the times technologically.

The games modern 3D match engine demands solid graphics performance to render realistic player animations, stadium environments, and dynamic pitch lighting – and this Lenovo laptop's dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 6GB graphics card effortlessly delivers high frame rates and sharp visuals during matchday action.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Long scouting sessions and deadline-day marathons generate heat, but the laptop's advanced cooling system – featuring a super-falcon fan and customisable performance modes via Fn+Q – maintains optimal temperatures during heavy simulation runs.

Together with a tactile, responsive keyboard perfect for quick tactical tweaks and menu navigation, this laptop provides the speed, stability, and clarity needed to lead your club to glory.

Are you ready for the new FM?

This could be the biggest investment you make this season. Older hardware struggles with FM's realistic 3D match graphics, dynamic lighting, and rich player animations – and beyond visual fidelity, FM27's expanding global player databases, complex tactical AI, and simultaneous background league simulations are set to be even bigger.

Not to be too ‘PR department’, but are you ready for a new signing?