Topps celebrates 20 years of Match Attax with record-breaking London half-term event

From schoolyard swaps to the frantic search for limited edition shiny cards, the iconic trading card game has helped shape how young supporters connect with the beautiful game.

To celebrate its landmark 20th anniversary, Topps is hosting a massive, FREE family festival at Olympia London this October half-term, giving fans the chance to write themselves into the record books.

The event will be an official Guinness World Records attempt for the most trading card packs opened simultaneously. Families attending the event will be directly involved in the record-breaking effort, coming together under one roof for a massive, coordinated card opening.

Topps Match Attax world record event

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alongside the world record attempt, the venue will host a wide range of interactive football and collecting activities designed for supporters of all ages.

Here's everything you need to know...

Topps Match Attax (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dedicated Card Swapping Zones: Collectors can bring along their binder collections and trade their swaps to help complete their sets.

Football Challenges and Competitions: Fans can test their footballing skills and compete in interactive games throughout the day.

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Creator Appearances: Popular football content creators and well-known collecting personalities will be in attendance to meet fans, host activities, and share their passion for the hobby.

New Collection Showcase: Attendees will get an up-close look at the brand-new 2026/27 UEFA Club Competitions Match Attax range, featuring the latest squad stats, player ratings, and rare inserts.

Taking place during the half-term break, the event provides a free, engaging day out for families looking for football-themed activities in the capital.

Event Details & Ticket Information

Date: Wednesday, 28 October 2026

Time: 11:00am - 3:00pm

Venue: Olympia London, Hammersmith

Admission: Free

Although entry is completely free, capacity inside Olympia London is strictly limited. Parents and guardians planning to bring young supporters are advised to reserve their tickets early via Eventbrite to guarantee entry.