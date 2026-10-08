Topps celebrates 20 years of Match Attax with record-breaking London half-term event
For two decades, Match Attax has been an intrinsic part of childhood for generations of football fans - now there's the chance to be part of a Guinness World Records attempt
From schoolyard swaps to the frantic search for limited edition shiny cards, the iconic trading card game has helped shape how young supporters connect with the beautiful game.
To celebrate its landmark 20th anniversary, Topps is hosting a massive, FREE family festival at Olympia London this October half-term, giving fans the chance to write themselves into the record books.
The event will be an official Guinness World Records attempt for the most trading card packs opened simultaneously. Families attending the event will be directly involved in the record-breaking effort, coming together under one roof for a massive, coordinated card opening.
Topps Match Attax world record event
Alongside the world record attempt, the venue will host a wide range of interactive football and collecting activities designed for supporters of all ages.
Here's everything you need to know...
Dedicated Card Swapping Zones: Collectors can bring along their binder collections and trade their swaps to help complete their sets.
Football Challenges and Competitions: Fans can test their footballing skills and compete in interactive games throughout the day.
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Creator Appearances: Popular football content creators and well-known collecting personalities will be in attendance to meet fans, host activities, and share their passion for the hobby.
New Collection Showcase: Attendees will get an up-close look at the brand-new 2026/27 UEFA Club Competitions Match Attax range, featuring the latest squad stats, player ratings, and rare inserts.
Taking place during the half-term break, the event provides a free, engaging day out for families looking for football-themed activities in the capital.
Event Details & Ticket Information
Date: Wednesday, 28 October 2026
Time: 11:00am - 3:00pm
Venue: Olympia London, Hammersmith
Admission: Free
Although entry is completely free, capacity inside Olympia London is strictly limited. Parents and guardians planning to bring young supporters are advised to reserve their tickets early via Eventbrite to guarantee entry.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
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