FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 74: Bridesmaids, play-offs and viral memes

What better way to enjoy the weekend than with some football trivia in the form of a crossword. Our new Weekend Crossword, to be precise. Enjoy!

PLAY NEXT (Image credit: Future) LAST WEEK'S FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 73

There are 24 clues in this week's FourFourTwo Weekend Crossword. It looks like a crossword and quacks like a crossword, so every clue you answer correctly will unlock some others.

Don't forget to let us know how you got on in the comments.

With the crossword completed for another week, why not try your hand at some quizzing too? We've got tons of football quizzes to tackle and all of them are powered by Kwizly.

If you know your World Cup facts, you'll ace this little selection. Can you name every nation to have beaten England at the World Cup and every Premier League player to have won the World Cup? And can you identify the top international appearances who have appeared at the World Cup?

Away from the World Cup, can you name every player with 100 international caps or more and at least one Premier League appearance? If you were plugged into supporter culture in decades gone by, let's see if you can tell us which English football clubs were the subjects of these 20 fanzines.

Our latest career paths quiz will give you a picture of a player and their career path. You'll need to recognise the player without a name and give us the missing club from their career. Easy!

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Last but by no means least, why don't you try to tell us which countries are home to these beautifully named football clubs and which countries produced these 20 Premier League footballers?

For all the matchday knowledge you need, subscribe to our newsletters for regular briefings and hand-picked trivia. And, to complete your transfer to terrace legend status, lock in your spot in The Club, our free membership hub where you can unlock secret hints for our toughest quizzes, climb global leaderboards, and debate the latest topics directly in the comments.