FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 75: Ultras, underdogs and upsets

FourFourTwo likes one thing better than riffling through a book of crossword puzzles picked up from a train station or hospital shop, and that's making crosswords ourselves. Here's the new Weekend Crossword.

PLAY NEXT (Image credit: Getty Images) LAST WEEK'S FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 74

There are 24 clues in this week's FourFourTwo Weekend Crossword. Some are trickier than others, so work your way through the easiest and give yourself some additional clues to go on.

Don't forget to let us know how you got on in the comments.

If your appetite hasn't been satisfied by the crossword, we've got plenty of football quizzes to take on too. They cover a full range of difficulty levels and time investment, and they're all powered by Kwizly.

We can recommend getting started by naming the top goalscorer of every Premier League team in 2016-17 or by trying to identify every title sponsor the EFL Trophy has ever had. There are some very tasty names to get in that one, that's for sure.

Premier League history enthusiasts are particularly well served by our quiz vault, but let's start with a couple of the quicker ones. Can you name every player ever to have been shown three red cards in a single Premier League season and every player to have won the World Cup as a Premier League player?

England fans should have no trouble listing every nation ever to have beaten England in a World Cup match but naming the top international appearance makers among World Cup veterans is an altogether different matter.

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Finally, here's one for fans of Ballon d'Or winners loathing one another. We've come up with a selection of questions and we want you to answer the same straightforward multiple choice question for all of them: Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo?

For all the matchday knowledge you need, subscribe to our newsletters for regular briefings and hand-picked trivia. And, to complete your transfer to terrace legend status, lock in your spot in The Club, our free membership hub where you can unlock secret hints for our toughest quizzes, climb global leaderboards, and debate the latest topics directly in the comments.