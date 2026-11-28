If there's a better way to spend a few minutes on a Sunday than having a nice cup of tea and taking on the new FourFourTwo Weekend Crossword, we'd really like to hear about it.

PLAY NEXT (Image credit: Getty Images) LAST WEEK'S FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 80

There are 25 clues in this week's FourFourTwo Weekend Crossword. Every clue you can solve will make another couple easier because, well, because it's a crossword and that's how crosswords work.

Remember to let us know how you get on in the comments.

FourFourTwo has endless hours of trivia fun just waiting for you. We have a quiz for fans of every club at every level, and in various formats. Here are some of our favourite recent recommendations, all powered by Kwizly.

Let's begin with a picture quiz with a focus on major summer tournaments. Some of the most famous matches ever played took place in equally recognisable stadiums, but how many of these World Cup venues can you identify?

If the World Cup's your thing, we can also offer these beauties. First, let's see how you get on with our Big Quiz of World Cup 1994. Next, we'll add Mexico and Canada to the United States to ask you to name every stadium used at World Cup 2026.

Smashed those? Try these on for size. Can you identify these stars of World Cup 2002 in another picture quiz, and can you tell us the nations in which these World Cup players were born?

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We have some other crosswords too, beginning with the Big Manchester United crossword. It's full of clues about the Red Devils in the past and present, on and off the pitch.

For all the matchday knowledge you need, subscribe to our newsletters for regular briefings and hand-picked trivia. And, to complete your transfer to terrace legend status, lock in your spot in The Club, our free membership hub where you can unlock secret hints for our toughest quizzes, climb global leaderboards, and debate the latest topics directly in the comments.